Model Olivia Casta’s biography: age, measurements, net worth

Olivia Casta is an American-Spanish model, Instagram star, and social model influencer. She is widely recognized for sharing her fashion, swimwear, lifestyle, travelling and modelling pictures on Instagram, where she boasts a significant fan following.

Olivia Casta has been passionate about modelling from a young age. She commands a significant following across various social media platforms, especially Instagram and Twitter. She is the founder and the CEO of tinGz.

Full name Olivia Cláudia Motta Casta Gender Female Date of birth 15 August 1997 Age 25 years old (as of February 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Spain Current residence San Francisco, California, United States Nationality American-Spanish Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 35-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres 89-64-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Relationship status Single Profession Model, Instagram star, social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million Twitter @casta_olivia

Olivia Casta's bio

The fashion model was born Olivia Cláudia Motta Casta in Spain. She is an American-Spanish citizen of mixed ethnicity. The Instagram star currently resides in San Francisco, California, United States.

What is Olivia Casta's age?

The social media personality is 25 years old as of February 2023. She was born on 15 August 1997; her zodiac sign is Leo.

Why is Olivia Casta famous?

Olivia is a fashion model, Instagram star and social media influencer. She began her career in modelling at a tender age. She is known for posting lifestyle, fashion, swimwear, lingerie and modelling photos on Instagram, which boasts 1.9 million followers as of this writing.

The social media entertainer is also on Twitter, with 397 thousand followers. Her has amassed 15 thousand followers. She had an OnlyFans account with over 234 thousand likes; however, in 2022, she left and joined Fansly, where she posts adult content.

Olivia Casta, the model, is also an entrepreneur. She runs an online store called tinGz, selling handbags, shoes, eyewear masks and more.

What is Olivia Casta's net worth?

She has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. Her net worth is primarily attributed to her modelling career and online business.

Olivia Casta's measurements

The social media influencer is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres. She weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Her body measurement is 35-25-34 or 89-64-86 centimetres.

Who is Olivia Casta? She is a fashion model, Instagram star, entrepreneur and social media influencer. How old is Olivia Casta? The social media personality is 25 years old as of February 2023. When is Olivia Casta's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 15 August. What is Olivia Casta's nationality? She is an American-Spanish national. Is Olivia Casta dating? No, the Instagram star is presumed to be single. What is Olivia Casta's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. What is Olivia Casta's height? The model is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.

Olivia Casta is a fashion model, Instagram star, content creator and social media influencer. Her lifestyle, swimwear and modelling shots on Instagram have earned her a considerable following on the platform. She currently resides in San Francisco, California, United States.

