Popular Nigerian crossdresser and content creator, Abuja Area Mama, has been killed

According to reports, the TikTok star died after being murdered on August 7, 2024, in Abuja

The news of Abuja Area Mama’s demise was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media

On August 8, 2024, news made the rounds on social media of the TikTok star’s demise. It was gathered that the young man was killed in the country’s capital city.

Reports made the rounds on social media that the crossdresser was attacked by unknown individuals and killed after he stepped out in the late hours of August 7.

Abuja Area Mama’s bruised body was said to have been dumped on the side of the road as photos started to circulate on social media.

See the crossdresser’s last post before his demise below:

Nigerians react to Abuja Area Mama’s death

The sad news of Abuja Area Mama’s death threw some netizens into mourning. Many Nigerians condemned his killers, while others said prayers for his soul.

Read some of their comments below:

mi.lady_lin:

“Areamama oo😢😢. I used to enjoy his funny live videos on IG sometimes last year. I will just be laughing so helplessly while he’s giving us gist about his life. I pray he finds peace as he journeys to the land of no return.

Late last year before IG took down his account, he was emphasizing that he want to stop what he was doing but he doesn’t know how to go about it, and now this? Mehnn I’m feeling so bad for him right now.😢”

Themanfromuncleishere:

“When did it become acceptable to kpai people based on their preferences and orientations ? Be careful with the foundation, you build o, e fit come hunt una tomorrow, the way yall insult this people is one thing, getting physical is another. Toor it is well. May he rest in peace.”

Tufab:

“This guy was kind hearted but enslaved by his acts. And he seemed like he was seeking a way out but helpless. So sad. May God have mercy on him.”

Steveheadmaxter:

“Where is HUMANITY????? Why take a life you didn’t create??”

_____wendykoko:

“Cause u dislike someone way of life doesn’t give u the right to take another mans live.”

stormiee20:

“He was such an honest person . I enjoyed his rants and gist on TikTok.”

truecrimedaniel:

“I wished he did more to protect himself. His kind of hustle can be done from the comfort and safety of his house. There’s no logical reason to put urself in the danger zone. Wearing dresses at night with make up, alone, in the streets of Abuja.

Even if you are a man and can fight… you can’t beat 3 men with weapons. It’s unfortunate. I just hope his killers don’t get away with it.”

glamdeebeautyandbrows:

“Somehow the person that killed him would think, he’s better than him😢No sin is greater than the other.. Live and let others live. This is sad😢.”

jeffina.lewinsky:

“No one deserves this 😭.”

Eberechukwu014:

“This one pain me I swear 😢😢this not cool at all.”

preciousota:

“This so sad oh no.”

liz_world25____:

“He didn’t deserve this despite his lifestyle, why take a life you can’t give?”

peterslick9:

“Sad really.... Some people on here would say " he deserves it !" .... Just cos someone sins differently from you doesn't him him less worthy to be alive .... A life is a life ..... RIP to him.”

Black_girl_cherry_:

“So sad! he makes me laugh on TikTok 😢.”

