Nigerian street-pop artist Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has once again challenged former Olympic Champion Anthony Joshua to a boxing match, marking the second consecutive time he has issued the challenge

Portable, renowned for his street credibility, secured a victory over Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, in a celebrity boxing bout on April 19, claiming his second win in two years

A boxing coach has volunteered to provide the singer with free training, focusing on endurance and how to last longer in the ring against the former world champion

Kogi State boxing coach Ekele Danuloko has expressed his readiness to offer Nigerian singer Portable free coaching tips ahead of his proposed bout against former IBO world champion Anthony Joshua.

Portable recently defeated Speed Darlington by technical knockout (TKO) in the second round of the celebrity boxing event, "Chaos In The Ring," held at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos.

The two artists, who have a long-running social media feud, entertained fans with their exciting match, adding extra thrill to the bout.

Danuloko offers training to Portable

Former Team Nigeria boxing captain, Ekele Danuloko, has expressed his willingness to train Nigerian singer Portable, stating that the artist could become the first entertainer to face Anthony Joshua in a boxing match.

The former national Light Heavyweight champion noted that while Portable has a basic grasp of boxing, he still needs guidance. particularly in terms of positioning and ring technique.

The Kogi-born coach emphasised that Portable’s goal should not be to win but rather to last longer in the ring against the former Commonwealth and IBO world champion.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, Danuloko said:

“I am ready to take Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, on boxing classes whenever he is ready,” he said with a laugh.

“Honestly, I admire Portable’s confidence; he dares people and believes in himself.

“He has the basic boxing foundation, but lacks proper technique. I watched his bout against Speed Darlington and noticed he landed some jabs, but also held him at times. That kind of approach won’t fly against someone like Anthony Joshua.”

"Portable should zero his mind from winning as his ultimate goals should be how to survive the first round".

Earlier, Portable demanded the sum of 100 million naira as the appearance fee to face Anthony Joshua per Vanguard.

Speed Darlington blames juju for defeat

Speed Darlington has accused Portable of using "juju" after suffering a shoulder injury in their boxing bout.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Darlington suggested that something unnatural caused his shoulder to dislocate. He said:

“I no know Wetin happen whether na juju wey Portable carry come, I never tire, my shoulder just dislocated,” he said in Pidgin English.

Nigerian boxer dies during bout in Ghana

Legit.ng earlier reported that West African light-heavyweight boxing champion Segun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju passed away after collapsing during a match in Ghana on Saturday, March 29.

The former national champion lost consciousness while fighting Ghanaian boxer Jon Mbanugu at Bukom Boxing Arena during Fight Night 15 of the Ghana Professional Boxing League.

It was gathered that 'Success' had made an impressive start to the bout and was ahead on points before the tragic event unfolded.

