Popular Yoruba vlogger, Afobaje’s final moments before his death has emerged on social media to the dismay of fans

The public figure died while playing a game of football on the field and he threw many netizens into mourning

The video showing Afobaje’s last moments on the football pitch drew a series of reactions from social media users

Popular Yoruba vlogger and businessman, Alli aka Afobaje’s final moments have emerged on social media in a viral video.

Recall that in the late hours of August 3, 2024, news started to make the rounds that the much-loved vlogger, known for narrating his videos in Yoruba language, had passed on. Details later emerged that he died while playing football.

Fans react as video of Afobaje's last moments emerges. Photos: @theafobaje

In a new development, a video showing the moment Afobaje slumped while on the football pitch has surfaced on social media.

The video, posted on Instagram by @naijaeverything and spotted by Legit.ng, appeared to be CCTV footage.

The clip showed how Afobaje walked from the sidelines to the centre of the pitch before he bent in half as if in distress. The socialite eventually fell on his back, and the other men on the field gathered around him.

Afobaje then attempted to sit up again but seemed unable to do so. The other football players also tried to revive him by fanning him with their shirts as he lay on the ground.

See the sad video below:

Reactions trail video of Afobaje’s last moments

The video of Afobaje’s final moments on the football pitch drew a lot of reactions from Nigerians after it went viral. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Oluwadamilolaxx7:

“My own be say if nah enjoyment be your way, abeg leave stress for who fit stress. Not everyone has strength for much stress. RIP AFOBAJE! You lived a wonderful life❤️.”

Amber____mama_rose:

“We need to learn how to perform CPR in Nigeria 😢.”

Gourgour500:

“At this point CPR should be taught mandatorily first period before any other classes in primary and secondary schools in Nigeria.”

Ak.com_comedy_:

“He even tried to stand up back… but no one could save him 😢.”

solamie_01:

“Oh my goodness CPR would have helped.”

Ereeh001:

“And no one could perform CPR!”

paul_godwinnn:

“May we not be around clueless people during serious emergency. Amen.”

___valentine______:

“Na why I no dey waste time commot for pitch if I don dey extremely tired.”

amherbalnigeria:

“They are still in shock.”

Incredible1908:

“So nobody can perform cpr ?”

Trader_bf:

“He could have been revived but none of the players knew what to do to rescue him 😢😢.”

ennieola___:

“They could have rushed him to a nearby hospital sha instead of just looking at him 🤧.”

Omotola_olasubomi:

“I think CPR should be made mandatory in Nigeria..This is sad to watch.This should have been prevented.”

Afobaje laid to rest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Afobaje has been laid to rest.

A video circulating the internet, sighted by Legit.ng saw a white coffin in an ambulance. It was also noted that cameras were not allowed at the sad event.

Afobaje was said to be the only child of his parents and was raised by a single mother.

Source: Legit.ng