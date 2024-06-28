As the dust around the Chivido 2024 begins to settle, it can't help but be pointed out that celebrities were not at Davido and Chioma's traditional wedding

Over the last few days, the Nigerian social media space has been completely engulfed with the euphoria of Chivido 2024.

Many Nigerian celebrities, including governors and several other billionaires, attended the traditional wedding of singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his beautiful wife, Chioma.

While some fought tooth and nail to get invites for the occasion, some celebs were absent. The absence of some celebrities who many expected to have been at the party sparked mixed reactions.

1. Pastor Tobi Adegboyega:

One of the biggest absentees at Chivido 2024 that got people talking was Nigerian-born, UK-based clergyman Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

The billionaire clergyman is one of Davido's closest allies. A week before the wedding, Davido was spotted with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega and was heard inviting him to Chivido 2024.

However, Pastor Tobi was at the event, and his absence has stirred speculation on social media. However, a clip of the UK clergyman talking to Davido and sharing his reasons for not being at Chivido 2024 has emerged on social media.

2. Davido's arch rival, Wizkid

There is no denying that Afrobeat stars Davido and Wizkid are currently not on good terms. Legit.ng recalls how Wizkid took to Twitter to troll the former DMW boss.

After the IV for Chivido leaked online, netizens headed to Big Wiz's page to ask if he would attend Davido's wedding.

Many looked forward to a surprise Wizkid entrance, but it never happened. However, Machala's PA Femi was at the afterparty, and clips of Davido being excited when he saw him have gone viral.

3. OBO's former bestie, Eniola Badmus:

It doesn't seem like the former DMW boss has forgiven his ex-bestie, Eniola Badmus.

The pair used to be best friends, but their relationship went sour in 2022 after the sudden demise of Davido's first son, Ifeanyi.

Twenty-four hours before Davido's wedding, Eniola Badmus took her IG page to congratulate the singer and his wife, Chioma. Hours later, she ranted about being there for friends when they needed someone but was betrayed by them.

Eniola Badmus shared on her page that on the wedding day, she had left the country to attend a friend's birthday bash in Albania, Europe.

4. Controversial Street-pop singer Portable:

Another major absentee was controversial Street-pop singer, Portable. The Sango-born artist had shared during a Live that he was supposed to attend Chivido 2024 but his invite was revoked by Davido.

He noted that he was supposed to have been one of his senior colleague's groomsmen but Davido cancelled his invite after their dinner date in Atlanta, America.

Portable alleged that Zlatan Ibile is the reason why his invite was revoked. But he did take to his Instagram page to congratulate David and his wife, Chioma.

5. Adekunle Gold:

Another celebrity who was noticeably absent was singer Adekunle Gold. Simi's husband and Davido have an excellent relationship and have worked together on several hit songs.

Adekunle Gold was not at the wedding, and he did not publicly congratulate the former DMW boss and his wife. In fact, neither Adekunle Gold nor his wife Simi attended the wedding nor publicly congratulated their colleague.

6. Davido's childhood friend, Teni Makanaki:

Another celebrity and Davido's colleague who wasn't at the wedding was singer, Teni Makanaki. Davido and Teni are childhood friends and the both grew up in Atlanta.

In several interviews Teni have shared how close she and Davido are and have known each othe for years even before stardom.

However, she wasn't at at the wedding. Neither did she publicly celebrate the groom and his wife. But she shared a clip of herself teasing Mayorkun that they would get married in 2025.

She even created an hashtag #Mayten2025.

7. Africa's biggest actor, Zubby Micheal:

Another celebrity who is a huge fan of Davido who was absent at his wedding was Nollywood actor Zubby Micheal.

Zubby Micheal has freely shared in different foras that he is a huge fan of Davido and he owes him a lot.

The actor also shared that Davido was the first artist to put him on private jet. However, he wasn't at the singer's wedding but he congratulated David and his wife on his social media handle.

8. Kizz Daniel shuns Davido's wedding:

Singer Kizz Daniel was another major absentee. He and Davido share a great relationship and one of Kizz's managers Ubi Franklin is also Chioma's manager.

Davido and Kizz Daniel have two hit songs together. Months before the wedding the singers collaborated on a track, which is why Kizz Daniel's absence at Chivido 2024 stirred reactions online.

Honourable mentions

Sophia Momodu

Burna Boy

Skiibii

Dammy Krane

D'Banj

