A football fan has narrated the dream he had about Arsenal winning a trophy this season and the scoreline for Manchester United's upcoming game in the Europa League

Man United will meet Athletic Bilbao on May 1 in the first leg of their UEL semi-final clash, while Arsenal takes on Paris Saint-Germain in the UCL semi-finals on April 29

In the dream the man narrated, he claimed that he saw the scorelines of the Red Devils' match against their Spanish counterparts and saw a title in the Gunners' future

A Nigerian football fan may have predicted the outcome of Manchester United's upcoming match in the UEFA Europa League and Arsenal claiming a trophy in the future.

The Red Devils face Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the UEL semi-final on May 1, while the Gunners take on Paris Saint-Germain in the UCL semi-final first leg on April 29.

United defeated Lyon to reach the Europa League's semi-final, while Arsenal defeated Real Madrid in a somewhat unexpected result to book their place in the Champions League semi-final, per UEFA.

Man's dream about Arsenal and Manchester United

In a Facebook post, Miracle Nwoke, who is a self-professed Red Devils fan, said he saw his club winning by a single goal against Bilbao in Spain.

In his other dream, weeks before Arsenal's clash against Madrid, he saw the London side celebrating a trophy but could not tell which title it was.

His post read:

"Manchester United won Athletic Bilbao 1-0 in Spain in my sleep. Last two weeks before the Arsenal vs Real Madrid game in England, I saw Arsenal celebrating a trophy. I didn’t see what trophy, but they were celebrating 🤷🏽‍♂️. If they win the Champions League, please check up on me."

Man's United, Arsenal 'vision' stirs mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's comments about the upcoming European games.

Emmanuel Igwebuike Chinedu said:

"Arsenal is winning the Champions League.

"Mark my words.

"Am not a gunners but we have to say the truth."

Nnamdi Dominique said:

"I wonder why people write off Arsenal as ucl contenders, I'm not an arsenal fan but should they win e go pain me o but na their hard work."

Sunday Usang Omini said:

"God willing it will come to pass after all your name is still Miracle and all glory returned to God Almighty."

Mukesh Morjaria said:

"This Bilbao side are miles the best team in the tournament. They hardly leak any goals!!!! I can’t see anyone stopping them winning this tournament. They definitely will keep a clean sheet at home!!! I already backed a double last month Bilbao and PSG to win the trophies."

Nian T Philip said:

"I hope Arsenal can win it. They have done so many things right and deserve a reward. I'm tired of taunting them about champions league trophy. They eliminate the champion and they deserve the crown."

Samuel Ayomide said:

"I'd actually appreciate Arsenal winning the UCL over other teams cos it would make more sense than the other teams there cos they've won it before. Arsenal winning it will be a talk of the town cos they've proved to be worthy. Only Arsenal won their quarter final games home and away. The rest either a draw or a loss. So it looks like Arsenal mean business this time around. Then I'm afraid they might still bottle this one like they've been doing in the Premier League."

Dreams and football betting

A check on Miracle's recent Facebook post showed no instance of him having a football dream. His page clearly stated that he is a Man U fan.

His feed is filled with his football analyses. Sometimes, he gives betting tips to his followers who look towards his analysis to increase their staking probability.

A 2023 football review on his page was met with severe criticisms as some of his followers picked holes in it.

Legend's vow if Arsenal eliminated Real Madrid

Legit.ng previously reported that a Manchester United legend had vowed to shave his hair if Arsenal eliminated Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Gunners delivered one of their finest performances, with a 3-0 win at the Emirates Stadium and then a 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Former Valencia coach Gary Neville has remained silent after Arsenal upset the defending champions in the quarter-finals to advance to the UCL semi-finals.

Joseph Omotayo, the HoD of the Human Interest Desk, contributed to this article, adding some background details about Miracle Nwoke's football page on Facebook.

