As things stand, it doesn't seem like the war between Wizkid and Davido is coming to an end anytime soon

After going head-to-head throwing bants at each other for hours online, the pair went offline, and it seemed like it was over, but Wizkid is back on X, and hostilities have resumed

Wizkid posted Davido's viral video leaked tape and used it to pray for a good day with the catchphrase "Na beg we dey beg"

The chaos stirred online by Nigerian singers Wizkid and Davido doesn't seem set to stop anytime soon as Ayo Balogun resumes hostilities.

After nearly nine hours away from social media, Wizkid resumed dragging his colleague Davido.

Wizkid resumes his social media war with Davido after nearly 12 hours of peace. Big Wiz has set everywhere on fire again. Photo credit: @davido/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

He started by reposting multiple videos of his fans who recreated Davido's viral leaked tape and were using it to beg him to drop a new song.

Wizkid posts Davido's leaked tape again

After reporting multiple videos of his fans recreating Davido's dramatic bedroom moment, the Afrofusion star uploaded the video again on his page.

But this time, he used it to greet his fans while asking God to bless his day with the catchphrase, "Na beg we dey beg."

Here is an excerpt from Wizkid's post:

"Good morning. Jah bless our day. Na beg we beg."

See the post itself:

Reactions trail Wizkid's post taunting Davido again

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@Winco_7G:

"WIZKID PLEASE LEAVE HIS NECK! Na beg we beg oo."

@OGBdeyforyou:

"This video na big point 001 don loose guard."

@funnybros__:

"Hewwww….."

@GucciStarboi:

"Agba cook don show, now let’s dance to this vawulence."

@Mbahdeyforyou:

"Morning by 4pm?"

@Blac_Eve1:

"E never do for you ? You’re getting extremely annoying fr! You Dey gba fr."

@RaeysApparel:

"Dancing to this vawulence ….."

@MissRozapepper:

"It is stale! Go and get something doing with your life. He is bigger than you in everything."

@PoojaMedia:

"3rd video posted in 2 days. Let it go man or I will have to step in."

@abazwhyllzz:

"You posted the video yesterday and it gave you more views than all the music videos in your s2 album. Keep farming, we understand."

@TheMahleek:

"God this man don start again. Oya I don kneel down too I dey beg you."

@the_Lawrenz:

"Wizkid stop this right now before I get angry with you."

@Grammyboiiii:

"Farouk u don go wake and bake for idolo again."

@Dc_Sunnyfresh:

"E don happen again my Idolo is up with Banger."

Source: Legit.ng