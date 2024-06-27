Nigerian singer Davido and his partner Chioma’s traditional wedding ceremony lived up to the hype on social media

As the star-studded event took place in Lagos on June 25, 2024, several highlights got fans excited on social media

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of the outstanding moments from Davido and Chioma’s traditional wedding party

Nigerian celebrity couple David Adeleke Davido and Chioma Ejiofor’s traditional wedding left fans in anticipation for many weeks, and when the big day finally arrived, it was a carnival.

There was a great display of wealth at the Chivido 2024 ceremony, and this was evident in the couple's outfits, the money rain at the event, the dignitaries present, and more.

Highlights from Chivido 2024 that excited fans. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

Fans on social media updated themselves about the wedding party, and a series of highlights stood out to them. Today, Legit.ng will be reporting on some of the memorable moments from Davido and Chioma’s traditional wedding party.

1. Ooni of Ife, Obasanjo and other dignitaries storm event

The Adelekes are no small family in Nigeria and several dignitaries turned up in style to celebrate one of their own. Social media fans were left in awe after seeing the calibre of people who attended Davido and Chioma’s wedding. Monarchs, governors and even a former president, Olusegun Obasanja, was in attendance. One of the top Yoruba monarchs, the Ooni of Ife’s entrance captivated netizens.

2. Davido prostrates to greet his uncle Governor Adeleke and father Adedeji Adeleke

Despite his great wealth, Davido keeps showing that he is a young man with respect for elders. One moment that stood out from his wedding was when he entered the venue of his party and prostrated fully like a true Yoruba boy to greet his uncle, Governor Adeleke and his billionaire father.

3. Celebrities turned up in style with fashionable attires:

A Nigerian wedding is not complete without different arrays of fashion being in display and that was the case at Chivido 2024. Knowing that it was one of the most anticipated weddings of the year, several top celebrities rocked lovely attires that were sewn with the chosen silver fabric for the day. Actresses such as Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing, Diane Russet, media personalities Ebuka Obi Uchendu, Stephanie Coker, singer Lola Rae and more were some of those whose attires got fans deliberating.

4. King Sunny Ade performs:

The Chivido 2024 experience wouldn’t have been complete without legendary musician King Sunny Ade’s performance. Despite his age, the veteran musician rocked the stage with his band while entertaining the guests with his songs.

5. Chike serenades couple:

Another highlight from Davido and Chioma’s wedding was when top singer Chike, who is the poster child for love songs, serenaded the couple. Despite Chike’s interesting outfit at the wedding, his entrance seemed to greatly surprise the couple as they danced to his performance.

6. Olamide surprises Davido and Chioma:

YBNL music boss Olamide is known for maintaining a very low profile, so it came as a big surprise to Davido and Chioma when he surprised them with a performance at their wedding. As soon as Davido saw him, the DMW boss could not hide his excitement and rushed to give him a tight hug. According to OBO, Olamide made it seem like he wasn’t going to be at his wedding, so it's safe to say the couple was surprised by his presence.

7. Davido sheds tears as Chioma’s parents pray for him:

Davido surprised so many fans after videos went viral of him shedding tears at his wedding. The award-winning singer was moved by the gesture of love shown to him by Chioma’s parents, and he could not hold back the tears.

8. Wizkid’s PA Femi attends Chivido 2024:

It is no news that Wizkid and Davido are not on great terms, so it came as a surprise when the Star Boy’s personal assistant, Femi, was spotted at the event. Chioma and Davido were having their couple dance when she alerted her man of Femi’s presence. Upon spotting him, OBO went over to exchange pleasantries, a move that warmed the hearts of netizens.

9. Davido struggling to secure his dollars:

One would think that with Davido and his family’s great wealth, he can afford to be careless with money. However, that was not the case at his wedding party when 100-dollar bills started to fly in the air. The DMW boss paused his dancing to make sure the cash did not float away carelessly into the hands of other guests as he struggled to get them into his money basket.

10. Car gift for the couple:

Davido and Chioma were stunned when a car brand GAC gifted them a brand new luxury vehicle to kick off their union. The moment the white SUV was unveiled was posted on Instagram leaving fans green with envy.

These are just a few of the highlights that trended from Davido and Chioma’s wedding. The event either left fans drooling over the couple or wishing to attain the same level of wealth and influence as them.

Details of Chivido white wedding emerge

In other celebrity marriage news, Legit.ng reported that as the buzz over David Adeleke, aka Davido, and Chioma’s traditional wedding party continued on social media, new details about their white wedding plans emerged.

Recall that Davido and Chioma broke the internet with their nuptials which took place in Lagos on June 25, 2024.

In a new development, the singer’s celebrity blogger friend, Tunde Ednut, has announced that there will be a white wedding.

Source: Legit.ng