Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has penned sincere appreciation to many artists, including Davido, for their show of support

Adekunle Gold shared some cute pictures of him and Davido in a warm embrace and added a short message to it

The pictures, which have since gone viral, have left many fans and followers of the Nigerian singers gushing

Talented singer and songwriter Adekunle Gold, who recently made headlines over his show in the UK at the O2 Academy, has penned a sincere appreciation to the artists, including DMW label boss Davido, who stormed the event to support him.

Adekunle Gold, in a post via his social media timeline, shared some pictures of him and Davido in a warm brotherly embrace.

Adekunle Gold all smiles as he poses for the camera with Davido. Credit: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Sharing the picture, Adekunle Gold added a short message that read,

“Thank you Davido.”

See the post below:

Fans gush as Adekunle and Davido embrace each other

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

elomchikodi:

"Big wiz no get this kind time. Him own na to produce best music and musicians."

kingdominatic:

"If Na that Wizkid e no go ever come."

shaded_shab:

"Wetin davido do for AGbaby??"

cholay237:

"@davido is always there to fall back on. I call him LADDER."

kinkibanjo:

"Love you both endlessly two most hardworking artistes in my books ❤️❤️."

dsotune:

"That Lepa wey u marry no go kuku appreciate am."

Adekunle Gold gifted his bestie wristwatch at O2 show

Over the weekend, singer Adekunle Gold received overwhelming love from fans and supporters of his music in London.

The Sinner hitmaker had a massively sold-out show at the popular 5000-capacity O2 Academy venue and thrilled attendees with amazing performances.

A video making the rounds in the online community captured the moment Adekunle Gold took a quick break from his performance to appreciate someone special in his life.

The singer introduced his best friend, Michael, to the audience and mentioned how the individual has played a huge role in his journey.

The two friends shared an emotional hug that sent members of the audience cheering and just when they thought it was over, the singer quickly fetched a special gift he had for Michael.

Adekunle Gold presented an expensive wristwatch to his best friend before he continued with his performance.

Source: Legit.ng