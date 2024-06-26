Teni Set to Marry, Unveils Partner in Video, Details Why She Can't be With Burna Boy: "Mayten2025"
- Nigerian music star Teniola Apata aka Teni Entertainer, publicly showed her interest in Davido's protege, Mayorkun
- Her revelation about Mayorkun comes on the tail of Davido's wedding to his beautiful bride, Chioma
- According to her, she would rather be with Mayorkun over Burna Boy as she may suffer domestic violence with the singer
It may seem as though Davido Adeleke, aka Davido's wedding, has started a fever in the music industry, as everyone seems to crave marriage now.
Comic music star Teniola Apata has revealed her intention to get married in 2025 and who she would, in fact, love to spend the rest of her life with.
The video shared by the Case crooner disclosed that she would love to end up with Mayorkun very soon. According to her, the singer has no say in their union, as it will be done forcefully if he dares to oppose.
Teni also shared her reason for choosing Mayokun over Burna Boy, revealing that the Grammy award winner would batter her.
Watch the first part here:
Additionally, she released a wedding hashtag for the proposed union, #MAYTEN.
Watch Teni's video here:
Legit.ng recalls reporting that a Nigerian man dragged Teni for being unmarried. He noted that the sugar mummy of Lagos is still single despite the success she has garnered with her music.
She replied to the man and sent him home to his mum with words.
Reactions to Teni's proposal to Mayorkun
Legit.ng compiled some hilarious reactions below:
@abeniabdulwahab:
"Burna boy go just burn your mouth."
@iam_blessedprincess:
"Teni will not kee me with laugh."
@kie_kie__:
"Bet ki tun re nowww."
@tiannahsplacempire:
"You are mad."
@thisdayveed:
"I dash you chike, another yoruba X Igbo wedding."
@doyinsweets_fabrics:
"You look so much like daddy here."
@ikamoney_official:
"What about portable."
Teni imitates Wizkid, cooks Burna Boy’s fan
Singer Teni recently exchanged messages with one of Burna Boy's popular fans, Winco, on the social media platform X.
The singer blasted Winco over his reaction to a viral video of her promising to give a fan money.
Teni also used abusive language recently used by Wizkid, which spurred reactions from netizens.
