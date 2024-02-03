Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' remix featuring Davido has broken an Afrobeat record on Shazam, a British entertainment company's app

The hit song which has since gone viral was able to hit 100k views within seven days on the international app

Netizens has reacted to the good news as they hailed the two singers for their talent and hard work

Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe professionally known as Kizz Daniel and his colleague Davido are making waves with a song they released not too long ago.

Legit.ng had reported that Kizz Daniel had featured Davido in the remix of 'Twe Twe' which has become an anthem among music lovers.

A record released by Shazam, an application that can identify music played over the microphone on it, has noted that the viral song has become the fastest Afrobeat music to set another record.

It was also reported that 'Twe Twe' was able to surpass 100,000 Shazam within seven days.

Davido's concert influenced performance of 'Twe Twe'

Some fans of the two singers noted that the performance of the song during Davido's concert must have contributed to its success on Shazam.

Recall that the singer had his sold out concert at the 02 Arena a few day ago. He invited Kizz Daniel to the stage and they performed 'Twe Twe' together.

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the new record set by the two singers.

“Davido’s remix with kizz Daniel“

"Awww! Things i love to see."

"Davido effect."

"Baddest for a reason."

"Baddest do all."

"The love is real OBO. Thanks to your concert."

"The song is on fire."

"#Baddest is nobody's mate."

"Love to OBO. His 02 Arena concert mad this possible."

"The song dey play for my head."

