Details from Mohbad’s coroner court hearing have emerged on social media as Naira Marley joined virtually

The Marlian boss spoke about his relationship with Mohbad; he also reacted to reports of Sam Larry bullying the singer

Reactions trailed Naira Marley's comment on Mohbad's royalty as dropped an update for the late singer's family

Singer Afeez Fashola aka Naira Marley on Friday, March 21 joined the coroner court hearing on Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad virtually.

Naira Marley, owner of Marlian label who faced criticisms on social media over Mohbad death recalled how he signed the deceased to his label in 2019 before his exit in September 2022.

Naira Marley disclosed he never had any fight or argument with Mohbad. According to Naira Marley, the only issue Mohbad had was with Tunde, his manager.

"Their fight started from a group chat which I still have the evidence with me. I tried to settle their differences but it got out of hand to the extent that they got physical. I even gave Mohbad the option of changing his manager if that would make him happy. When they got physical I didn’t report to the police because it was Mohbad that employed Tunde," he said.

Naira Marley disclosed that he never threatened or bullied Mohbad.

"Sam Larry is a friend to both me and Mohbad. I never instructed him to be beating Mohbad. I never cheated him neither did I exploit him," he said.

The singer, who revealed he requested for a virtual hearing because of his safety said he received threats to his life.

Naira Marley speaks about Mohbad's widow Wunmi

The Soapy crooner said he knew Wunmi to be Mohbad’s girlfriend as she was living with him at the Marlian house.

"It was a separate building from my own building. All the things Wunmi was saying at the interview that I threatened Mohbad were not true. She even said there was a time they were going to their house and they were waylaid by my boys, that was a blatant lie. I have never done that to Mohbad. Why is Wunmi lying by mentioning my name?" he said.

"When Mohbad was alive, I never heard that Sam Larry bullied him. It was after his demise that I saw the viral video of him and Sam Larry," he added.

Naira Marley speaks on Mohbad's royalties

The Marlian boss said he never spent a dime from Mohbad's royalties.

He, however, revealed he was waiting for a family representative to come for Mohbad's royalties.

"Concerning his royalties, Ever since Mohbad d!ed, I have never spent one pin from his money. His money is still with me. I am waiting for the right person to come from his family so that I can give the money to the person.

"I will advise the court to arrest all the people that were with him 24 hours before he d!ed, the people that invited him to the show and the people that were in the car with him," he said.

Reactions to Naira Marley's comment on Mohbad's royalties

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

kevwesloveth said:

"give the money to his son and wife."

___dammi.xy reacted:

"You no give am the royalties when he was alive oo."

_iamtiwalade said:

"Na liam be the right person ooo! Oba lomo! na mohbad papa and mama be that Liam oo…. Make una no play with him o. Oniro ofo."

mohliveth wrote:

"When he dey alive, you no give am him money to make life easy for him. You help am keep am abi, Mr Piggy bank Pele

_khaffy26 said:

"This money will cause another issue."

Mohbad's dad files suit against Naira Marley

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad's father, Mr Jospeh Aloba was not pleased with the court's ruling concerning Naira Marley.

Aloba filed an application with the Ikeja state high court to quash the legal advice and recommendations made by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) regarding Mohbad's alleged murder case.

Mohbad's dad alleged that vital suspects implicated in the Coroner's proceedings were freed due to the DPP's advice.

