Obi Cubana has finally shared who his next of kin is in a post on Instagram after so much backlashes over an earlier post about it

The businessman had first reacted after his adopted son shared a video that he was the next of kin of the businessman

In his new post, he shared some pictures of his family members hugging each order during his birthday and accompanied it with as note

Billionaire businessman, Obi Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana has finally addressed the trending controversy surrounding his next of kin.

The businessman's adopted son had made a video and called himself the next of kin. Obi Cubana reacted, and his post didn't go down well with so many people. Some supported him, while others dragged him.

After so many backlashes, the businessman shared a new post to address the issue. In his post, she shared some lovely family pictures of their bonding time during his 50th birthday.

In one of the pictures, all his children gathered round him holding each other, while Obi Cubana was holding his wife and one of his sons.

They were all looking into each other faces with smiles on their faces.

Obi Cubana writes note about next kin

In the caption of his post, Obi Cubana noted that all his family vibe, bond, cruise, and talk.

He also added that all of them are the next of kin. The businessman concluded his write-up with Igbo language.

How fans reacted to Obi Cubana's post

Netizens reacted to the post made by Obi Cubana about his next of kin. Here are some comments below:

@rejoice.johnson.12 commented:

"Obi Cubana love all his sons. Nigerians u all will be fine expecially d angry poor people."

@therayztv reacted:

"My Chairman understands this Zuckerberg Community very well and knows how to turn every opportunity to the brand’s advantage . I love it Nwannem. Give them, ndi judgement of next of kin."

@prettymikeoflagos wrote:

"Ceo na only 50th birthday u do ooh, we still going to do 100th birthday, make all next of kin rest first… time still plenty."

@dtwalx shared:

"Everybody na next of kin."

@lilyboldandbeautiful stated:

"Make una join me with ndi “next of king” the way my customer for bank de talk am."

@thequeenpriye wrote:

"I like him, he fixed it."

@winneromogwa said:

"Nigerians dragging fit make you forget your next of kin."

@titomi_14 commented:

"Na who get long life be next of kin."

@ehisma01 shared:

"Thank you baba for clarifying this issue, brotherhood is now proud of you."

Obi Cubana marks his 50th birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Obi Cubana is excited about his upcoming 50th birthday in April, as he shared a video to show part of his plan.

In the clip, some cows to be used for the ceremony were shown, tricycles and vehicles were also shown, and the number of people to get them.

Fans were excited about the celebration, and some of them asked him how they could benefit from it.

