Actor Zubby Michael has joined the list of celebrities to react to Davido's pre-wedding photos with Chioma

The Nollywood star shared one of the pre-wedding pictures on his Instagram with a message to Davido

Zubby Michael's post has stirred speculations that the actor might be among those who Davido specially invited to his wedding

Popular actor Zubby Michael has joined others in the entertainment industry to celebrate with music star David Adeleke 'Davido' and his heartthrob Chioma Rowland, aka Chef Chi, ahead of their wedding on Tuesday, June 25.

Legit. ng recalls reporting that Davido caused a buzz on the internet on Sunday, June 23, after he shared his pre-wedding photos with Chioma.

Zubby specially shared one of the pictures on his page with a message to Davido.

He wrote:

"Ogininafio congratulations Baddest @davido."

See Zubby Michael's post below:

Netizens react to Zubby Michael's post

In a recent video, Davido delivered his IV to his close friends. Some netizens speculated that the Nollywood actor may be among the privileged few specially invited to Davido's wedding.

chuksunnyside:

"Biggest force doingz…..we are waiting for your turn up video on the EVENT…"

official_zaga22:

"Doings go chock sha."

adams__gold:

"Biggest congratulations to the biggest in the world @davido 001 for a reason."

chuksmatt_resouces:

"@zubbymichael you're next in line Boss."

mhiz_viee:

"Best gift a man will gift himself is to marry an Igbo girl, especially imo state."

chimaobisolid:

"Zubby we dey expect yours soon@Zubbymicheal."

solo.mon5277:

"Zubby abeg marry you don old ooo."

godswill_20_:

"Hope you will attend to weeding, because I will be there and I will like to meet you I have heard so much about your madness, that why I followed you."

Davido confirms wedding

Davido left fans gushing as he announced preparations towards his wedding with Chioma.

This was after media personality Stella Dimoko Korkus announced that a close source told her about the wedding.

In a viral video online, Davido was spotted with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega as they conversed with friends about his event.

