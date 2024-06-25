It has been a roller-coaster of emotions ever since Davido made public his wedding to Chioma Avril Rowland

A recent post by the singer's ex-best friend, Eniola Badmus, has triggered reactions from online users

Recall that the duo had a significant fallout following the demise of Davido's first son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in 2022

Nigerian actress and politician Eniola Badmus has expressed her excitement about Davido's wedding to his long-time baby mama, Chioma Adeleke.

It is no longer news that the duo fell out in 2022 after Eniola Badmus rushed to social media to announce the sad passing of Ifeanyi Adeleke, Davido's first son.

Ifeanyi died on Monday, October 31, 2022, after unfortunately drowning in the swimming pool of his father's Banana Island mansion.

The narrative that Eniola Badmus seized the sad event as an avenue for clout soon spread on social media. Shortly after, Davido unfollowed her.

Eniola Badmus has set aside her beef with Davido and congratulated him on his wedding to Chioma in a fresh development.

Many online users did not find this development exciting, while some raised concerns over her issue with her colleague Funke Akindele.

Eniola Badmus wrote:

"Super Congratulation my people wishing you beautiful journey always."

See Eniola's post below:

How netizens reacted

Legit.ng compiled some reactions here:

@anna_akita408:

"Don't go and find your own husband, old cargo."

@albarhika:

"You keep posting OBO even after misunderstanding but you never post Funke Akindele."

@bockarie.esther:

"Eniola your own nor go spoil, you are next in Jesus name."

@bigbankz_7:

"Dem no go still invite you."

@valerie_nancy_lambo95:

"Naso life suppose b."

@lightbeatz.classic:

"Na woman wey loyal we go give Assurance."

@suprise_by_mide:

"Weldone mama you did well."

@omoolamubo:

"Ur kind heart will always make you conquer."

Eniola Badmus causes stir as Davido and Chioma Weds

Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus caused another buzz online as she explained further about a post she made earlier.

Legit.ng previously reported that Eniola expressed feelings towards someone who disappointed her amid Davido's wedding preparations.

Many Nigerians online assumed the actress was referring to the musician, but her recent post proved otherwise.

