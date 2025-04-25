The management of Air Peace has indicated that it would fully restart flight operations on Friday, April 25th

This came after the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) employees' strike action was suspended

To allow the government time to respond to the requests of the striking workers, the union decided to put an end to the industrial action until May 13

The management of Air Peace has announced that it will fully resume flight operations on Friday, April 25th, following the suspension of the industrial action by staff of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

recall that earlier, NiMet workers commenced an indefinite strike to protest poor wages among other issues on Wednesday, April 23rd.

The workers’ action forced Air Peace to suspend all flight operations on Wednesday due to safety concerns. However, other airlines such as Ibom Air, Arik, and United Nigeria, continued their operations, an act the striking union described as risky.

The union instructed its members to stop providing services at airports across the country starting from midnight.

This action followed the failure of NiMet management to address the ultimatum issued, which expired on April 16, 2025.

The airline explained that it is also suspending operations because the necessary QNH (hazardous weather) reports, which are vital for safe landings, are unavailable.

Air Peace said:

“Due to the ongoing NiMet strike and the unavailability of QNH (hazardous weather) reports required for safe landings, Air Peace has suspended all flight operations nationwide until the strike is over.”

The airline expressed gratitude to potential passengers for their understanding and assured them that updates would be provided as the situation develops.

Air Peace to commence operation

In a statement issued by Air Peace’s Head of Corporate Communications, Ejike Ndiulo, the airline appreciated its customers and the government for their support and intervention.

“Air Peace is pleased to announce the resumption of all flight operations on Friday, April 25, 2025, following the suspension of the industrial action by the NIMET and other unions in the aviation sector,” Mr Ndiulo said.

“We sincerely thank you for your patience, understanding, and unwavering support throughout this challenging period. Your resilience and trust in our brand mean the world to us,” he added.

The striking workers’ union agreed to suspend the industrial action until 13 May to give the government time to address the workers' demands.

Air Peace suspends operations to Enugu airport

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, has suspended its flight operations to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu due to safety concerns.

The company disclosed in a statement signed by its spokesman, Ejike Ndiulo, that the airline said it was temporarily suspending flights to the airport due to the poor condition of its runway.

Air Peace said the airport failed standard operating procedure (SOP) guidelines.

