An old video of Nigerian actor Zubby Micheal where he opened up about his love for Nigerian singer Davido, has gone viral

In the viral clip, Zubby revealed why he loves Davido and why he thinks highly of him even though he is also a superstar like him

The movie star in the viral clip shared that he doesn't mind jumping up and down to greet Davido, which he sees as a means of showing how much he loves him

Nigerian movie star Zubby Micheal has been in the news lately after his colleague Timini Egbuson's comment about him on the Amazon Prime show Ebuka Turn-Up Africa.

An old video interview, which was granted by Zubby Micheal in 2021, recently re-emerged online. In the viral clip, the movie star spoke about his love for Davido and why he thinks highly of the music star.

Zubby shared in the viral video how he reacted the first time he met Davido. He noted that he jumped up and down, filled with joy because he was genuinely happy to meet the OBO and is a massive fan of the singer.

"My 1st private jet experience" - Zubby shares

During the interview, Zubby revealed that the singer, Davido, was the first to put him in a private jet. He noted that such an experience is something he can never forget.

Zubby shared that for that reason and many other things, Davido will remain a high-regarded person to him. The movie star further declared in the viral clip that he loves OBO.

Reactions trail Zubby Micheal's old interview

Here are some of the comments Zubby Micheal's video stirred online:

Zubby Micheal hangs out with Davido

Legit.ng recalls reporting some years back when some photos and videos of Zubby Micheal hanging out with Davido went viral.

The movie star, in excitement, took to his Instagram page to share photos and clips from his meeting with the Afrobeats star.

The film star went on to describe Davido as the chosen one.

