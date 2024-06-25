Hours after going on social media to congratulate his former bestie Davido as he finally ties the knot with his long-time partner, Eniola Badmus flies out of Nigeria

In a post shared on her Instagram page, the actress revealed that she was currently in Albania to attend a friend's birthday party

Eniola Badmus' post about leaving Nigeria to attend a party in Albania came hours after she lamented about not getting invited to Davido's wedding

While more than half of the Nigerian entertainment industry is currently at the traditional wedding celebration of singer Davido and his wife Chioma, Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus reveals she has left the country.

In a post on her social media handle, the movie star revealed that she had left the country to attend a friend's birthday party in Albania, Europe.

Eniola's post about leaving the country came hours after she took to social media to congratulate Davido ahead of his traditional wedding.

She also lamented how Davido treated her after Ifeanyi's untimely demise.

Eniola Badmus hails new friends

In her post, Eniola Badmus hailed her new friends, noting that they came through for her when she needed them the most.

Read an excerpt from Eniola Badmus' post:

"Flew in to Albania for my Hommie’s birthday @miwasignaturepalace_ you know I love you and we’ve come a long way… You know when you see Miwa, you see @cassie_hair and @big_oai1 happy birthday gurlllllll."

See the actress' post below:

Reactions trail Eniola Badmus' vacation post

Here are some of the comments that trailed Eniola Badmus' photos as she leaves the country:

@chefollies:

"Senator Badoski. Idan doings."

@offical_vincentino:

"Mum.u dey no invite u come wedding, we understand."

@hardeyshewa003:

"Throwback, this picture is not recent."

@kng_zamani17:

"Na d excuse weh u no go wedding b this or dem invite you?"

@kidbosssss:

"Albania na ti wa okay Aseju ni Davido wedding."

@weird_boy_gram:

"they no invite you go weeding you go birthday party....... Hmmmmm."

@flexxi_para1:

"Shey Davido no invite u ni?

@princesstg__:

"Don't worry iyami if Davido no invite you, bay God's grace you go attend portable and bewaji's own."

@xoxo_fola:

"Mama need vacation so she no go think too much."

