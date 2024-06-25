Controversial Street-pop singer Portable has sparked emotions on social media after he went on IG Live to talk about Davido and Chioma's wedding

During a recent Live session, the Street-pop crooner shared how Davido invited him to his wedding, and he had agreed to attend

Portable, however, shared how Davido revoked the wedding invite after Zlatan Ibile called him and poisoned OBO's mind against him

Controversial Street-pop sensation Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable Zazu, has taken to social media to regret not attending Davido's wedding with Chioma.

During a recent Live session, the Tony Montana singer shared that he was supposed to attend the wedding, but Davido revoked his invite.

Source: Instagram

Portable shared that Davido had invited him to his wedding during his dinner date with the former DMW boss weeks ago in Atlanta, USA.

Until Zlatan Ibile called, he was invited to the wedding; he noted that the Zanku crooner poisoned Davido's mind against him.

He further alleged that Zlatan made Davido revoke his Chivido 2024 invite.

"I would've been a groomsman" - Zazu claims

During the Live session, Portable Zazu claimed he was supposed to be one of Davido's groomsmen.

He noted that he would've been one of the groomsmen who would've joined Davido and prostrated for Chioma's hand in marriage.

Watch an excerpt of the viral clip below:

Comments trail Portable's comment about Chivido

Below are some of the reactions gathered by Legit.ng from Portable's Live:

@_oyiza:

"He don reach time wey them go carry portable go REHAB!"

@news_nook:

"Zlatan saved Davido from this nuisance."

@b_uniqu.e:

"If Davido had allowed portable show up at his wedding, then he made a big mistake. Y’all need to see that portable is just a bitter soul that doesn’t want progress for others."

@c.hidinma:

"You guys give this f00l so much relevance honestly. At what point will y’all stop appreciating jokes from nuisance."

@______fortune:

"Dem go invite you when E reach to invite m@d people. This one Nah for normal people bruh."

@favy.posh:

"Portable we are busy abeg no be because of you I leave food buy data."

@rhodaofficial_:

"Always blaming others for ur misyarns. Did Zlatan tell u to rant on Live???"

@inu_uuu:

"Zlatan don buy market."

@lammie_artt:

"Diz guy is just bitter."

@alveinjoseph:

"Leave them Portable, wen ur fellow werey, dj chicken won marry u go dey among d groomsmen."

