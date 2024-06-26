Davido and Chioma’s wedding took an interesting turn when Wizkid’s assistant Femi was spotted in the crowd

In a video that went viral, the moment OBO spotted his colleague’s staff at his wedding party was captured on camera

Nigerians had a lot to say about how Davido handled the whole situation after seeing Wizkid’s guy

International singer David Adeleke Davido and Chioma’s wedding party raised even more talks about his colleague, Wizkid Ayodeji Balogun.

The star-studded occasion took place in Lagos on June 25, 2024, and several highlights drew the attention of fans, including the presence of Wizkid’s personal assistant, Femi.

Fans speak on Davido's reaction to seeing Wizkid's PA at his wedding. Photos: @wizkidnews, @stanlophotography, @Femmybaby / Snapchat

Source: Instagram

It is no news that Davido and Wizkid’s friendship has been on and off, with things recently taking a downward turn between them. However, that did not stop the Star Boy’s PA from attending OBO’s talk-of-the-town wedding.

Wizkid’s PA, Femi, took to his Snapchat page to share several videos of him at Davido’s wedding. In one of the clips, the moment OBO spotted him was captured.

Davido was on the dancefloor with Chioma when the bride notified her man about Femi’s presence. OBO quickly looked around and eventually spotted him. However, what he did next took people by surprise.

Davido left his bride for a moment to exchange pleasantries with Wizkid’s PA. He was seen shaking Femi with a big smile on his face. See the video below:

Fans speak on Davido’s reaction to Wizkid’s PA

The video of Davido’s exchange with Wizkid’s PA at his Chivido wedding soon went viral and sparked reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Sir Justine said Davido had no time for bad energy:

Yaya Abba had this to say:

Star Girl recounted how Davido also sent his manager for Wizkid’s mum’s burial:

Yemss gushed over the fact that it was Chioma alerted OBO:

This tweep blasted fans who fought for no reason:

Big Sheddy said Davido is full of love:

Mide called Davido a very happy guy:

Lucee said there’s no beef in Davido’s heart:

Beri said the video was sweet to watch:

Davido struggles to pack 100-dollar bills at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido was seen securing his funds at his wedding after-party.

At the after-party, many of Davido’s friends and admirers gathered around him on the dance floor to show him love by spraying him with foreign currencies.

In videos that made the rounds, OBO was seen battling to secure his dollars by making sure everything would get back to him and not get lost in the crowd.

Source: Legit.ng