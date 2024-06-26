A lady has reacted to Davido's wedding to Chioma, sharing her thoughts in a viral post she made on X

According to the lady, if Wizkid decides to get wedded like his colleague Davido, the internet is likely to be shut down

The lady's post is getting many reactions from social media users who after Davido's society wedding

David Adeleke's wedding may have come and gone, but the memories it left behind are still visible on social media.

After Davido tied the knot with Chioma, social media users are still reacting to the event which was an all-out society wedding.

The lady insists Wizkid's wedding would be bigger. Photo credit: X/Tayo of Lagos/Instagram/Wizkidayo and Davido.

One of those who reacted is an X user named Omotayo of Lagos, who dragged Wizkid, another big star, into it.

According to Omotayo of Lagos, if Wizkid decides to do his own wedding like Davido, the internet would be shut down for a month.

She said:

"On Wizkid wedding day, the internet will be totally shut down for one good month. He can pull more than this, you people really dont know how big Wizkid is in Africa."

Her post has attracted reactions from her followers, who started comparing Davido to Wizkid in the comment section.

See the viral post below:

Reactions as lady shares thoughts after Davido's wedding

@ManLikeIcey said:

"Your agenda is now clear, clown."

@ElonChapo said:

"That one na sure thing, all this ones today na just childs play."

@kelvinbella_Kf said:

"Wizkid is big already but sincerely speaking, he can't pull something as close to this. People love Davido and the love Nigerians have for Chioma is also massive. Can we say Nigerians have this same level of love for Jada? I don't think so."

@seeking16_ said:

"The only problem you all have is seeing Wizkid as if he is big lol."

