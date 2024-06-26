Reactions have trailed some of the guests who were at Davido and Chioma's traditional wedding on Tuesday, June 25

One of the public figures who was at the event was celebrity fashion designer Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere

Video of the couple attending Chivido has got people talking, and one of the recurring comments that has stirred attention was the backlash from fans querying Femi's attendance

As the euphoria surrounding David Adeleke and Chioma's traditional wedding begins to settle down, fans' reactions to some of the guests at Chivido 2024 have got people talking.

Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, were among the guests at Davido's wedding, and their appearance has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that some Nigerian celebrities, including seven state governors and other influential personalities, stormed Davido's wedding.

However, one personality's attendance has stirred the ire of some netizens and other 30BG fans.

"Wetin Femi Atere dey find" - Man queries

One of the personalities whose appearance at the wedding got queried was Veekee James' husband, Femi Atere.

Some noted that if he hadn't married Veekee James, he would have no reason to be anywhere near the entrance of the event.

Others shared their thoughts on why marrying a successful person with significant influence and clout is good.

Below is a thread of the conversation surrounding Femi Atere and Veekee James:

Netizens react as Veekee, Femi attend Chivido

Here are some of the reactions gathered by Legit.ng that trailed Veekee James and Femi's appearance at Chivido 2024:

@stylecatalogueng:

"Veekee James it is time to keep your marriage private, your husband is not a public figure and you don't have to force him to be, you have friends that are influencers and married but their marriage is very private which us the best."

@official_ofiliawele:

"This is just an unfair thing to say. The two shall become one. So they both deserved to be there. They are both successful people so this shade is very unnecessary."

@jully__mk7:

"Femi is a calm and collected man you people should shut your mouth!"

@loretta_adjei_:

"Been wanting to ask, where is chiomas friend that got her introduced to Davido."

@diamonde:

"This is wrong, I hope u guys don't ruin this marriage with your bad mouths."

@inumidun_:

"Just trolling a man who hasn't done you any wrong..."

@___leeleekay:

"Una no get respect sha."

@olabiisi_:

"I wonder why you think he is bothered to want to attend Davido's wedding...rubbish people spewing trash..."

@__chiinwa:

"This is not cool at all‍♀️let this man be abeg!"

@_iiamsavage:

"Wetin Femi dey find 4 dere. Na him type dem they find for there."

Veekee James gives hubby PS5

Legit.ng had reported Veekee's white wedding, which took place on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

The wedding had a series of highlights that had many netizens talking and praising her for the standards she had set.

One of the fashion designer's gifts to her man was a brand-new PS5, and another box contained an Apple wristwatch.

