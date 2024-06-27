The Nigerian entertainment industry blazed with excitement as Davido married his longtime lover Chioma today, June 25, 2024

Davido's highly anticipated wedding was the talk of the town, with different celebrities and top dignitaries in attendance

Nigerian superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido's marriage has come and gone, but it will be one of the most talked-about wedding ceremonies in Nigeria.

In a dazzling celebration of love held on June 25, the music star and his longtime partner Chioma Rowland, known affectionately as Chef Chi, tied the knot in Harbour Point, Lagos.

Notable moments at Davido and Chef Chi's traditional wedding.

Source: Instagram

The opulent wedding saw a galaxy of high-profile guests from diverse fields in attendance, as a number of memorable moments were shared between the newlyweds.

Legit.ng brings you the significant moments from Chivido 2024 that filled people's hearts with affection.

Chioma's father prays for Davido and friends

In a video shared by label CEO Ubi Franklin, Davido and his groomsmen were seen bowing before Chioma's parents at the wedding venue. The bride's dad held out a mic to pray for the groom and his friends. The proud father showered blessings on the singer, officially binding the union, and asked God to make him greater than he was.

Davido sheds tears

After the intense prayers Davido was seen shedding tears. Immediately the singer lifted his head from where he was prostrating, his tear-streaked face was evident, and his groomsman quickly dabbed away his tears with a white towel.

Still he couldn't hold it, until he met his bride on the podium where they sat, and Chioma used her hands to wipe his face while dabbing his back.

Wizkid's manager congratulates Davido and Chioma

Afrobeats star Wizkid's manager, Sunday Are, looked past the two singers' perceived rivalries to extend his goodwill to the latest couple.

In a message shared via his Instastory, the industry elder also prayed for God's blessings upon the couple's home.

Davido vows to protect his wife

During the wedding ceremony, a video saw the moment the former DMW boss made a lifetime promise to Chioma's parents and kinsmen.

While carrying out the traditional rites of seeking his in-laws' prayers, Davido assured Chioma of "lifetime insurance" and vowed to her people that she would be "protected, respected, and connected."

Davido and Chioma receiving luxury car

After receiving blessings from their parents, a video emerged showing Chioma getting a car present.

It was formerly mistaken as a gift from Davido; however, Jubril Arogundade, executive director of CIG Motor Group, stated that GAC Motor Nigeria sent Davido and his wife the brand new white GAC Motor 2024 GN8 MPV as a wedding present.

The company's team used their wedding tag, 'CHIVIDO', as the car's plate number. Legit.ng spotted it on Mr Arogundade's Instagram account, revealing the gift to the celebrity pair.

Chioma happily accepted the automobile and flowers, admiring its stunning interiors.

Davido dances with Uncle Ademola Adeleke

Netizens were in awe of Davido's bond with his father's brother, Ademola Adeleke, the current governor of Osun state.

Videos from the wedding showed different moments the nephew and uncle enthralled their guests with beautiful dance steps depicting years of practice from the two.

One that caught everyone's attention was when Davido and the head of state did a little choreography before other governors who sat at their table. The politicians, already used to the hyper relatives, shook their heads in admiration.

Davido lists wife's qualities

During their wedding afterparty, the singer told a couple of friends who surrounded him during the afterparty about his wife's exceptional qualities.

Showing his excitement for bagging such a lovely woman, Davideo revealed that Chioma can cook delicious meals and that she also "sabi do".

Davido serenades wife at their wedding

What is a wedding to a musician without getting serenaded? The Afrobeats star made sure he displayed his love for his woman on their wedding day through his vocal artistry.

Having had planned out, he hopped on the viral Ogechi song by Joel, BoyPee, and Hyce a few hours before his big day.

During the afterparty groove, Davido sang the infectious song for his queen alongside the original owners of the music. The latest couple filled the world with envy as they had a blissful time on the dancefloor.

Olamide surprises the couple

Nigerian singer Davido experienced a remarkable moment at his wedding when his colleague Olamide surprised him at the afterparty.

In the viral clip sighted by Legit.ng, Olamide's signee, Fireboy, was performing one of his songs for the lovebirds.

Out of nowhere, the YBNL boss came onto the dance floor with a mic already in his hands. Davido, upon sighting the rapper, blew up in excitement and jumped to give him a tight hug.

Full video of Davido’s mum-in-law trends

Several beautiful moments of Nigerian superstar Davido's wedding have continued to flood the internet.

A video of the Afrobeats star's mother-in-law made waves online, as netizens couldn't help admiring her gorgeous face.

The elderly woman was spotted after her facial glam posing for the camera to capture beautiful looks. She wore a deep red gele on a white lace attire, and gold jewellery that made her ensemble moderately stylish.

