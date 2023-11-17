Davido, in a recent video, revealed he made 1.1 million Dollars (N927 million) from a show in Washington DC

The singer revealed he reinvested more than half of the money into production

Davido made this known ahead of his AWAY festival set to take place in State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Afrobeat musician David Adeleke Davido is getting set for his ‘Are We African Yet? (AWAY) festival set to take place on Saturday, November 18.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Davido moved the festival to 2023 after he lost his son Ifeanyi in 2022.

Davido says he reinvested the money he made from his US show. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Ahead of the festival, Davido, in a trending interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, spoke on how 1.1 Million Dollars (N927 million) from his show at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC in June.

He, however, revealed more than half of the money was reinvested into production.

The DMW label boss emphasized how the next generation will benefit more from the efforts of his generation.

Watch the video below:

People react to Davido's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

gerrard_a:

"How much tax did you pay bro? Just for learning purposes.

kingsfoundationofficial:

"Poor man children go say na capping."

beylaryrdk:

"The fact that 001 reinvested half of the money immediately."

collynbenzo:

"Music is expensive business. Don’t let this peeps tell you otherwise guys."

yes__iam_gina:

"The father that father their father."

jethro_cephas:

"OBO to the world...shaa make dem no finish Afrobeat before others start."

zeus__the__og:

"Touring data reported that Davido made $884,147 from 8,577k tickets sold at capital one Arena DC which is reported as his highest grossing show till date so how did he just say he made 1.1 million lol bro just likes to cap a lot."

___hvrd:

"Too much cap, make burna talk now make you dey depressed."

Davido’s Isreal creates scene as he sees Benin man and Australian wife

Legit.ng also reported that Isreal Afaere, aka Isreal DMW, could not believe his eyes after he saw an odd marriage pairing in his hometown, Benin.

In a viral video, the logistics manager showed off a Benin man and his Australian wife.

He hailed the young man for bringing an 'oyinbo' woman all the way from Australia to be his wife in Benin.

Source: Legit.ng