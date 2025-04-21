Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's wedding photos were recently spotted on display at Times Square, New York

The adorable video has stirred reactions from many Nigerians, including the bride's mother, actress Iyabo Ojo

The video comes barely a few hours after the conclusion of Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo's white wedding in Nigeria

Actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla's Nigerian wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux has gained attention on the international scene.

The lavish wedding ceremony which has continue to trend on the Nigerian social media space after its conclusion, made it way to the prestigious Times Square in New York, USA.

The video shared by Bisola Treason, who tagged Iyabo Ojo, captured the exciting moment photos from Priscilla and Jux's wedding appeared at Times Square.

Bisola Tresure gushed about the video as she shared how attention was paid to all the details about Priscilla's Nigerian wedding.

"It’s like a movie Feels like a day dream This one sweet me Congratulations to you my aunty @iyaboojofespris @its.priscy, @juma_jux and the entire family of Ojo and Mkambala. A blessed marriage One of a kind Sooo rare, Super dope, Attention was paid to all details Classy Bougie It’s a wow. I’m elated to celebrate JP 2025 in time square 42nd street, Manhattan New York New York May the lord bless your home, Congratulations to us all, Butterfly in my Tommy. God is soo good," she wrote.

The video capturing the moment Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's wedding pictures appeared at Times Square here.

In related, Legit.ng reported Cute Abiola sent a warning message to Juma Jux over Priscilla Ojo.

Iyabo Ojo, others react to video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as Iyabo Ojo expressed pride in her daughter's wedding. Read the comments below:

chiomagoodhair reacted:

"Wow thank you."

iyaboojofespris said:

"Wow, now you made in teary, God will honor you and celebrate you ❤️thank you.

royalhugssurprises commented:

"See my people this one sweet me wella,"

9jawoman said:

"This is what happens when you are genuinely a good person, standing on the right side of the news always, standing with the people always, showing up and supporting others."

hauwaperfect02 reacted:

"This is God's Design, forever Hadiza Ajoke Mkambala will forever be Oluwajuwonlo Jux Mkambala 's own ,ijn. God bless this union forever."

dees_foodmart24 wrote:

"This marriage go last in Jesus name. Everybody just dey happy."

kemity reacted:

"This is what they are saying when they say the world will celebrate you congratulations ma."

ade.xo.xo said:

"Aunty Iyabo is blessed forever. This wedding shook everywhere."

akurukajoy reacted:

"It was indeed a movie. Classy,demure, colourful. Everything was given 100/100."

christine_of_the_most_high_ commented:

"Infact! When they say Nations will come together to call you blessed, this is it. Queen mother O ye yin gan niii."

VDM on old comment about Priscilla's marriage

Legit.ng previously reported that VDM reacted after his old video about Prisiclla's marriage resurfaced online.

The critic faced backlash over his comment about Priscilla and Juma Jux during the heat of his exchange with Iyabo Ojo.

VDM, in a new video, advised his detractors to allow Priscilla to celebrate her wedding in peace.

