Singer Portable Zazu has reacted to his senior colleague Davido's traditional wedding to Chioma

The Zeh Nation boss who repeatedly dragged Davido a few days ago prayed for Davido and his family

Portable's congratulatory message to the DMW label owner has, however, stirred up comments about his past actions

Street Pop singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, has joined the list of celebrities who have congratulated music star David Adeleke Davido and his wife Chioma Rowland, aka Chef Chi.

Portable, who dragged Davido for using him to trend and demanded $10,000 from the singer, in his message prayed for Davido and his family.

Portable congratulates Davido over wedding. Credit: @portablebaeby @davido

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"Ori Ade God bless your family @Davido."

See a screenshot of Portable's message to Davido below:

The Zeh Nation label boss' message has come as a surprise to many, especially after his dramatic online display after Davido invited him to dinner in Atlanta.

At some point, Davido unfollowed the street-pop star on Instagram.

Poeple react to Portable's message to Davido

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

abbeyshow1:

"Reasons why you need to learn anger management."

starjesuit:

"Since the very day this guy dragged David omo my fanship of him died completely.. "

livingabacha_:

"I talk ahm say he go later use style beg."

dolly_pizzlleesneh:

"Bro time don go..motor don move."

nikzy80:

"He will live to regret the day he shaded davido. When your mouth no get filter."

oluwatumininugbonjubola:

"Portable is amazing and so real."

the_ceo_houseoftia:

"E good say u cast ! Cos dem no need sango for that wedding."

1512dec:

"Normally if to say Portable learn to control his mouth and temper, Davido suppose invite him to the wedding but Werey Olorin don use his mouth send all his helper away. Pele Portable."

Why Portable bashed Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable opened up on his face-off with Davido.

He composed a new song to convey his mental state and noted that he didn't have pride.

The singer added that he wouldn't waste his time regarding those who didn't regard him.

Source: Legit.ng