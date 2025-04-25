PDP downplays the defection of Delta Governor Oborevwori and ex-Governor Okowa to APC, stating it won’t deter the party’s future plans

Acting National Chairman Damagum expresses confidence in the party’s resilience, emphasising readiness for the 2027 elections

Damagum highlights the importance of people over political elites in shaping Nigeria’s future, asserting that Nigerians will ultimately decide the outcome

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the defection of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng earlier, reported that the two leaders formally left the PDP on Wednesday, April 23, ending the party's 26-year rule in the Delta State, a region traditionally known as the ‘Big Heart’ since the return to democracy in 1999.

2027 election: PDP downplays defection of Okowa, Oborewori

Despite the loss of these key figures, the PDP's acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, has sought to downplay the significance of the defections, stating that the party would place its future in the hands of God.

Speaking at the party headquarters during the presentation of a certificate of return to its Anambra state governorship candidate, Damagum reflected on the defection but stressed the party’s resilience and determination moving forward.

"It is very sad and unfortunate, especially considering our long-standing support for Delta. But we believe in God’s guidance to help us through this situation," Damagum said.

Damagum speaks on PDP preparedness ahead of 2027

Damagum emphasised that, despite the setback, the PDP remains steadfast and focused on the 2027 elections.

He pointed out that the absence of governors or powerful figures should not define the party’s success, drawing a comparison to Peter Obi's 2023 presidential bid.

Obi, who left the PDP, ran with minimal backing from state governors yet managed to garner millions of votes.

“If there’s any state that should not have taken this path, it’s Delta. We gave them everything, supported the current and former governors, even Okowa, who was our vice-presidential candidate in 2023. We least expected this action,” Damagum added.

He continued, reaffirming the party’s belief in merit, unity, and progress.

“The 2027 election is not about how many governors or so-called leaders a party has. It’s about President Tinubu and the condition of Nigerians. This election will be APC versus Nigerians,” he said.

PDP hinges hope on 'the people's choice' in 2027

While addressing the defections, Damagum warned that political manoeuvres, whether through persuasion or coercion, would ultimately not change the direction of the nation.

He stated that the real power lies with the ordinary Nigerian, who is currently suffering under the weight of economic challenges brought about by current policies.

“Policies are not made for governors or senators. They are made for the people – and today, the people are suffering. This hardship is not a coincidence; it’s a design. Nigerians will rise to rescue themselves,” Damagum argued.

Damagum reminded party members that the ultimate success of the PDP would not be decided by the allegiance of political elites, but by the public, who are increasingly disillusioned with the status quo.

“Policies are meant for people, no one else. You can make policy, but if it’s not for the ordinary people, it’s useless,” he said.

Atiku, Wike told to leave PDP immediately

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has been urged to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) immediately.

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Olabode George, said Atiku and Wike have been involved anti-party activities.

