Some Nigerian actors and musicians have been victims of death rumours at some point in their lives. Many of them were said to have died more than two times in the last couple of years but they are still very much alive

However, some musicians stirred up the rumour to promote their latest musical works and later apologised to the public for feeding them with negative and untrue stories just to make waves

In this article, Legit. ng writes about ten Nigerian entertainers who were rumoured to have died at a point in their lives and how they all debunked the hearsay

Spreading fake death rumours about people when they are still alive is something no one wishes to experience but unfortunately, some Nigerian entertainers have been victims of such news more than two times in their lives.

Olu Jacobs, Skiibii, eight Nigerian entertainers who were rumoured to have died. Photo Credit @hisrema/@peteedochie/@ramseynouah

Source: Instagram

Some of them, especially music artists started the gossip just to promote a song or album they had just released. They eventually regretted their actions and begged their fans for forgiveness.

1. Skiibii

Nigerian reggae and R&B music artist, Abbey Toyyib Elias aka Skiibii died on the internet in 2015. The 22-year-old ‘Sampu’ crooner allegedly collapsed in his sitting room and before anyone could get to the scene, he allegedly gave up the ghost.

The singer was all dressed up and headed for his media rounds the day he suddenly fell and was unable to be resuscitated again. Most of his fans were quick to type rest in peace on social media.

Surprisingly, a few hours after the announcement of his death, it was reported that there was some kind of miscommunication and Skiibii was indeed alive.

According to Kcee, who was on the same record label with Skiibii at that time, the singer was discovered in his house without a pulse.

He was quickly rushed to the hospital where he was resuscitated. His management also released a statement where it was stated that he only passed out for a few hours. Many speculated that he did that to promote his song 'Sampu' which was released a few hours before his purported death.

A few years after the drama had been forgotten, Skiibii made it known in an interview that he had a medical challenge that made him pass out a couple of times. He described the several times he had passed out and how he got over it.

2. Oladips

The music industry was thrown into mourning after it was stated that rapper and singer, Oladipupo Oladimeji, aka Oladips, had died at the age of 28 on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The evening before it was announced, a video was posted on his Instagram where he told his driver to take him to the hospital. It was followed by another video where his friends surrounded him and were crying while his corpse was in the car.

His management even released a statement about his purported death and expressed how shocked they were that the singer died prematurely.

His management released his album 'Superhero Adugbo two days after his death was announced. His close friend, Qdot was the first to announce that the rapper was alive after his album was released.

Another friend, Sircoolest also took to his Instagram story to note that the singer was alive and had just finished a meal of chicken and rice. The whole hearsay turned out to be a malicious way to promote 'Superhero Adugbo', Oladips' new album.

3. Olu Jacobs

Veteran Nollywood actor Oluwadotun Bilewu Jacobs, better known as Olu Jacobs has been rumoured to have died twice. The first one was in 2020. It was rumoured that the talented actor had joined his ancestors but his family immediately reacted against it and stated that the tale was false and depressing.

In 2021, rumour peddlers came again and said that the father of two was no more. His family were quick to silence naysayers again and it was backed up with a video of the actor at his wife's 60th birthday ceremony.

Though he might be going through some health challenges as stated by his beautiful wife a while ago, the thespian is still strong enough to move around. He had visited his wife on location once even in his frail state.

4. Tony Umez

Nollywood actor, Tony Umez is among popular entertainers who have been rumoured to have passed on but fortunately is still alive. The social media was agog a few months ago when it was stated that the actor had died.

His pictures and videos circulated the social networking app as lovers of his movies wrote rest in peace on his photos. He was quick to make a video to refute the news and labelled it as distressing.

He also made a vow to sue the merchant of his death tale. He went ahead to warn his fans to only trust whatever he puts out on his official social media channels.

5. Chiwetalu Agu

In 2020, it was reported that Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu had died. In the statement, it was noted that the actor had been sick for a long time but unfortunately didn't survive the sickness.

Not long after the rumour started, Agu made a video and said that he had gotten over 500 calls and messages from family, well-wishers and friends who wanted to know if all was well with him.

The 67-year-old actor, who was arrested by DSS in 2021 who was upset about the speculation described it as malicious, and he resorted to cursing those behind it.

He wrote that those behind the unconfirmed rumour would die before him. He also noted that he does not have a Facebook account. He begged his fans to report such accounts to Meta and thanked those who bothered to check up on him.

6. Kanayo O.Kanayo

Nigerian actor and lawyer Anayo Modestus Onyekwere aka Kanayo. O Kanayo had been a victim of rumoured death more than once.

The latest one was in 2022 after pictures of him surfaced on social media and RIP was written on some of his photos. As expected, he also made a video to dispel the sad tale.

The Nollywood actor noted that he does not know what people gain by spreading fake news. He cursed the peddlers of the fake news and told them that his life had never been in anyone's hands.

He told his friends and followers that he was hale and hearty and did not have a fever and warned rumour mongers to turn a new leaf.

7. Foluke Daramola

In 2020, Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola was said to have died and her pictures were posted on social media with rest in peace written on them. However, no cause of death was clearly stated.

The actress was also quick to respond to those spreading negative news about her that she was hale and hearty. She noted that those who wish her dead are the ones who would go before her.

She also cursed those who did not wish her well and warned her fans to be weary of such negative tales and what they read on social networking apps. She boldly declared that she was not dead and would not die anytime soon.

8. Ramsey Nouah

Gifted actor Ramsey Nouah was said to have lost his life when he allegedly suffered internal bleeding after he fell from a building whilst trying a stunt on a movie set in Kumasi. It was claimed that the handsome actor complained of acute waist pain before he gave up the ghost.

However, he proved naysayers wrong by posting pictures taken with some of his friends and colleagues at a function where he was made the brand ambassador of a company.

Though he didn't refer to the death rumour, the pictures posted were enough evidence to prove that he was well and doing fine. Fans who were excited took to the comment section to thank God for his life because many had believed he was no more.

9. Pete Edochie

Nollywood veteran actor, Pete Edochie was said to have fallen 50 feet to his death from a cliff while on a visit to Australia. It was alleged that he was filming in Kitzbühel, many years ago when the ugly incident happened.

Concern fans reached out to Ibinabo Fiberesima, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria then to confirm if indeed the actor that commands so much authority and respect was still alive.

In her response, Fiberesima noted that Edochie was well and doing fine in his home.

In 2022, rumour mongers started again and stated that the well-loved thespian died in an accident. A video of him where rest in peace was written surfaced online. Uche, one of his sons refuted the tale on Instagram. He posted pictures taken with his father and his grandkids and stated that the actor was hale and hearty. He queried why people would want his father dead.

10. Rema

Nigerian singer, songwriter and rapper, Divine Ikubor was said to have passed on according to the renowned information website, Wikipedia. It was stated that the singer died in February 2020. No further details were given by the website on the cause of his death.

It was later discovered that it was misinformation from the website as nothing had happened to the singer.

His music career has been a fast rise since the rumour and he has gone ahead to clinch several awards.

