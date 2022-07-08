Nollywood actor Browny Igboegwu has taken to social media with an outcry as it concerns his senior colleague, Pete Edochie

Igboegwu shared a viral TikTok video mashup that falsely carries the news of the legendary movie star’s demise

The actor decried the disturbing involvement while dismissing any news of Edochie’s death and several Nigerians joined him in speaking against the matter

A disturbing video announcing the false demise of veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has surfaced on social media and given Nigerians a cause for concern.

Actor Browny Igboegwu shared the video mashup on his Instagram page and it featured images that falsely lead viewers to believe that the veteran actor lost his life in a car crash.

Decrying the worrisome development, Igboegwu wrote:

“Chief Pete Edochie is alive nothing happened to him. He did not even travel talk more of being involved in a fatal accident. I don’t know why somebody will put up this nonsense on social media. Any person that wishes this man to die will die before him in Jesus name Amen.”

In a different portion of his post, the Nollywood star hailed Edochie who has been a great inspiration to young and upcoming actors.

See a screenshot below:

Nigerians react

Also taking to his comment section, several Nigerians who were disturbed by the video prayed for Edochie’s wellbeing.

Read comments below:

maryuranta said:

"God of mercy! The level of nonsense I see on social media is scary. How can people be wishing someone dead? May God help us."

maris_chy said:

"You should have started this post with the curse first naaa! Why make my heart fly like this? May God keep him in sound health of mind,body and soul Amen and Amen."

show___boy said:

"Thank God oooo. My heart skipped a thousand times immediately I saw the video. Thank God."

faithifue said:

"It shall never be well with d person that make this video heartless people."

emeyung_rocky said:

"Omo people dey crazy ooo in the name of like and view how can person do this nonsense."

I had to delete the video

Igboegwu returned to Instagram with a different post where he disclosed that he had to delete his initial post as it had given many people a cause for worry.

He, however, maintained that Edochie is fine while dismissing false news that he was involved in an accident.

See his post below:

