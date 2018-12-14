Bukunmi Oluwashina's bio: age, family, education, career, net worth

Bukunmi Oluwashina has achieved the great success that many people dream of. The fast-rising entertainer, performing artist, actress, writer, and producer is a household face in the Nigerian entertainment industry. How did she become so famous?

Bukunmi Oluwashina is a multi-talented person with versatile skills. She has used her natural and learned abilities to make an indelible mark on the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Profile summary

Full name Bukunmi Oluwasina Grace Gender Female Date of birth 7th May 1990 Age 32 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Okemesi-Ekiti, Nigeria Current residence Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black (Yoruba) Zodiac sign Taurus Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 7” Height in centimetres 170 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Married Spouse Ebun Children 1 Siblings 6 Alma mater Obafemi Awolowo University Profession Singer, filmmaker, actress, scriptwriter, model, and brand influencer Instagram @bukunmioluwasina

Who is Bukunmi Oluwashina?

Bukunmi is a singer, filmmaker, actress, scriptwriter, model, and brand influencer. She has been active in the Nigerian entertainment scene for several years now.

How old is Bukunmi Oluwashina now?

Bukunmi Oluwashina's age is 32 years as of 2022. She was born on 7th May 1990, and her Zodiac sign is Taurus.

Where is Bukunmi Oluwashina from?

The singer is a native of Ekiti state (Oke-Imesi). She was born and raised in a family of seven children. She is the thirdborn. Her nationality is Nigerian, and she comes from the Yoruba ethnic community.

Who is the biological father of Bukunmi Oluwashina?

The name of the singer's biological dad remains unknown in the public domain. It is known that her dad passed away years back.

She has admitted that losing her dad hurts to date and expressed deep hurt that she does not have a single picture of her dad and herself. She has written multiple poems about him, but it is unfortunate he cannot read them.

Who is Bukunmi Oluwashina's mother?

The name of the singer's mother is not known. The mother of seven is still alive and has a close relationship with her children.

What did Bukunmi Oluwashina study?

The singer studied Theatre Arts. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Theatre Arts from Obafemi Awolowo University.

Career

Oluwashina started her career soon after graduating from the university. In 2015, she produced the movie Ayomi, which was nominated at the Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards.

In 2021, she made history as the first Nollywood actress to portray four different characters in the film Jankariwo. She has participated in the production of many films, including those listed below.

Story Like Mine

Alakada Reloaded

Itan temi

Ranti Mi

Oluwere

Soólè

Beautiful Song

Ilu Ominira

Traffic

Body Bag

Ayomi

Jankariwo

Question Unanswered

Citation

List of Bukunmi Oluwashina's songs

Many of Bukunmi Oluwashina's songs have been used in Yoruba films. Some of her top tracks are listed below.

Jigi

Eazy Eazy

See Wahala Ft. Oladips

Girlfriend

Ranti Mi

Beautiful Songs

Happy Girl

Everyday Crush

Kurukuru

Eiye Adaba

Ise Oluwa

Samia

Entrepreneurial venture

Besides singing and acting, Bukunmi runs businesses. She is the founder of Bukunmi Oluwashina Studio. She also runs Avia Luxuries, which does styling for kids' shoots and endorses brands.

Avia Luxuries is named after her daughter, who is the brand ambassador of Posh Glow Skincare and Naturalgain Mart.

Who is Bukunmi Oluwashina dating?

The singer and actress is not dating anyone at the moment. Instead, she is married and is raising her young family.

Did Bukunmi Oluwashina get married?

Yes, the actress got married. She got married to the love of her life, Ebun, after dating for 11 years. The two tied the knot in September 2020.

Who is Bukunmi Oluwashina's husband?

The singer's husband is Ebun. The two first met in her early twenties and started dating shortly afterwards. He encourages and helps her to polish stories that have earned her awards. Unlike his famous spouse, Ebun prefers to keep details of his life away from the cameras.

Bukunmi Oluwashina's new baby

The singer and her husband are new parents. The two announced the birth of their first child on 3rd March 2021. Their daughter's name is Avia.

How tall is Bukunmi Oluwashina?

The singer and actress is 5’ 7” or 170 centimetres tall. She has black hair and eyes.

Trivia

Her husband's name means gift, so she considers him a special gift from God.

She strongly believes that nothing is impossible if one is passion-driven.

Her husband is her biggest fan and supporter.

Bukunmi Oluwashina is a multi-talented young actress, singer, writer, and producer. Away from work, she is a wife and a new mother of a little girl called Avia.

