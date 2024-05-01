This year's JAMB seems to be a blessing in disguise for many students who went out of their way to ensure they performed well in the exam

This is because a Nigerian man is set to ready to return money some students spent on JAMB registration

Àgbàakin of Europe @powerfulbadeeu also promised to mentor students who scored “275” & above in the just concluded UTME exam

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Some candidates who performed brilliantly in the just concluded 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) would smile to the bank following an announcement by a young Nigerian man.

Man offer cash gift, mentorship to top-performing UTME candidates. Photo credit: @powerfulbadeeu, @JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

Top-performing UTME candidates gets reward from young man

An X user identified simply as Àgbàakin of Europe @powerfulbadeeu, in a post shared on his page on Wednesday, May 1, vowed to return the JAMB registration fee of some UTME candidates who scored “275” & above.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The X user also disclosed that he would mentor the UTME candidates until they are done with their higher learning, only if they hail from “Igboora.”

He tweeted:

"If you write JAMB this year & you’re from “Igboora” with your JAMB score as high as “275” & above; kindly reach out to me, I’ll be returning your JAMB registration money & have you under my mentorship till you’re done with University. Kindly #RT."

UTME 2024: Nigerians react to the man's terms and conditions

As usual, Nigerians took the comment section on X and reacted differently to the young man's offer. Legit.ng captured some reactions below:

@olorunwababs tweeted:

"Why 275 sir? What of those who scored 199?"

@powerfulbadeeu replied:

"There will be other ways to help them too, asiko awon 275 lawa yi. I raised the bar that high because of some other things attached that may not be in the post yet."

@UnclebeeOla tweeted:

"Nice one, Egbon."

@Sirlanko1 tweeted:

"I know of a boy in Ede. He scored 286,hes been crying since yesterday because he want to study Medicine. His parent told me that the result is because he didn't do math that mathematics is his forte. If you can consider him to be under your mentorship, I'll appreciate."

@hayhaywhy tweeted:

"But the terms and conditions though.

"I know you're eager to help students who excelled in JAMB, and that's truly commendable! However, I want to caution you about the terms and conditions you're setting. The score and restricting the pry and sec to Adegoke and IHS might not work."

UTME result: Man who offered girl N10k if she got 240 seeks help

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Andrew Sunenna Koplama jocularly lamented online after seeing the UTME result of a girl he challenged to score 240 and above for a N10k prize.

He said the girl, Andrew Khikmwa Lar, called him to inform him that she had sent him her account details and her UTME score, urging him to do the needful.

Khikmwa told him he could keep the extra score she got. From the screenshot Sunenna shared on Facebook, the girl got an aggregate of 251.

Source: Legit.ng