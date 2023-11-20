A man tearfully narrated how he came to his senses under Oshodi bridge in Lagos after over two decades in the United States

According to him, a bank had sponsored his studies abroad to London where he spent nine years studying banking and finance

He recalled how he had a weird dream in which he was flying and was welcomed to the Bahamas and then to London and finally to Nigeria

A Nigerian man has opened up about how he found himself sleeping under the Oshodi bridge, Lagos after living in the US for 21 years.

In a radio interview rebroadcasted by @instablog9ja, the man tearfully shared his mind-boggling story amid tears.

He lived in the US for 21 years. Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

He had a weird dream

Speaking in Yoruba, the man said he was sponsored to London by a bank and studied banking and finance there for nine years.

Things took a different turn for him after a weird dream he had one day. In the dream, he was flying around and found himself being welcomed to the Bahamas where he usually went on vacation.

Next, he was welcomed to London, welcomed to Africa and then to Nigeria. He was further confused in the dream when he began to hear noises of yellow pubic buses in Lagos known as 'molue.'

He said his elder brothers were responsible for his ordeal

After the dream, he said he was rushed to a hospital in California as he fell ill. He would soon realise he was not himself from that point.

On how he knew he had been sleeping under the bridge in Oshodi, Lagos, the man said he was accosted by policemen and that was when it dawned on him.

He blamed his elder brothers for being responsible for his ordeal.

According to him, they received him at the airport, took his belongings and dumped him at a psychiatric hospital in Yaba and after six months with no relative coming for him, he was thrown out and that was how he ended up in Oshodi.

The man's story divided netizens

@Themitharyour said:

"Ah .

"Yet, some people won’t believe in “spiritual att…”

"Now, let me appeal to the people from my fathers and my mothers family. Please make una no bring me home with “force” o.

"Èjóò o o o ."

@bushman_paul said:

"Baba won claim illegal entry. E think say Nigeria go deport am back to where he come. Better enter one amala joint and make yourself feel welcome."

@Mikkyyyyy_ said:

"That's really sad mehn, this Nigeria is something else mehn, May Nigeria never happen to us."

@Realtonyblack1 said:

"God, your protection is all I ask for, and don't let me offend those that will not forgive me ... Family wickedness is the greatest!!!!"

@IamBlaccode said:

"For those of you who says Jaz no dey... Na example be this. This is heartbreaking! His brothers should be ashamed of themselves. I hope he finds a way to get his life back on track."

@Aw_Ayodeji said:

"People wey get better family no know wetin God Do for them.

"This baba Story go far no be small juju."

