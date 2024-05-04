N2.187trn Fraud: Full List of 58 Former Governors Under EFCC Probe, Breakdown Emerges
According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) allegation, no less than 58 former governors have embezzled, looted, misappropriated or laundered the total amount of N2.187 trillion in 25 years that democracy has returned to Nigeria.
According to Vanguard, the figure did not include properties seized worldwide and others currently under investigation, which are worth billions of naira.
The looted money is equivalent to the 2024 budget of Lagos state (N2.25 trillion) and the entire budget of the South-East states ( N2.29 trillion). The N2.2 trillion is several billion higher than the N1.89 trillion and N1.60 trillion 2024 budgets of the entire states in the north-central and north-east.
Among the 58 former governors, some are being probed. Some have been probed, investigated, and prosecuted. They are drawn from the six regions of the country.
Below is the list of the former governors:
|S/N
|Names of ex-Governors
|States
|The amount being probed for
|1
|Late Abubakar Audu
|Kogi
|N10.966 bn
|2
|TA Orji and sons
|Abia
|N551 bn
|3
|Yahaya Bello
|Kogi
|N80.2 bn
|4
|Chimaroke Nnamani
|Enugu
|N5. 3 bn
|5
|Sullivan Chime
|Enugu
|N450 million
|6
|Kayode Fayemi
|Ekiti
|N4bn
|7
|Ayo Fayose
|Ekiti
|N6.9 bn
|8
|Abdullahi Adamu
|Nasarawa
|N15bn
|9
|Danjuma Goje
|Gombe
|N5bn
|10
|Aliyu Wamakko
|Sokoto
|N15 bn
|11
|Sule Lamido
|Jigawa
|N1.35 bn
|12
|Joshua Dariye
|Plateau
|N1. 16 bn
|13
|Timipre Sylva
|Bayelsa
|N19.2 bn
|14
|Saminu Turaki
|Jigawa
|N36bn
|15
|Orji Uzor Kalu
|Abia
|N7. 6bn
|16
|Bello Matawalle
|Zamfara
|N70 bn
|17
|Lucky Igbinedion
|Edo
|N4. 5 bn
|18
|Rabiu Kwankwaso
|Kano
|N10bn
|19
|Peter Odili
|Rivers
|N100 bn
|20
|Jolly Nyame
|Taraba
|N1.64 bn
|21
|James Ngilari
|Adamawa
|N167 m
|22
|Abdulaziz Yari
|Zamfara
|N84 bn
|23
|Godswill Akpabio
|Akwa Ibom
|N100bn
|24
|Abdul Fatah Ahmed
|Kwara
|N9 bn
|25
|Ali Mode-Sheriff
|Borno
|N300bn
|26
|Willie Obiano
|Anambra
|N43 bn
|27
|Ibrahim Dankwambo
|Gombe
|N1. 3bn
|28
|Darius Ishaku
|Taraba
|N39bn
|29
|Ramalan Yero
|Kaduna
|N700m
|30
|Achike Udenwa
|Imo
|N350m
|31
|Rochas Okorocha
|Imo
|N10. 8bn
|32
|James Ibori
|Delta
|N40 bn
|33
|DSP Alamieyeseigha
|Bayelsa
|N2.655bn
|34
|Gabriel Suswam
|Benue
|N3. 111bn
|35
|Samuel Ortom
|Benue
|N107bn
|36
|Murtala Nyako
|Adamawa
|N29bn
|37
|Rashid Ladoja
|Oyo
|4.7bn
|38
|Christopher Alao-Akala
|Oyo
|N11. 5 bn
|39
|Abdulkadir Kure
|Niger
|N600m
|40
|Babangida Aliyu
|Niger
|N4bn
|41
|Idris Wada
|Kogi
|N500m
|42
|Ibrahim Shekarau
|Kano
|N950m
|43
|Adamu Aliero
|Kebbi
|N10bn
|44
|Usman Dakingari and wife
|Kebbi
|N5. 8bn
|45
|Attahiru Bafarawa
|Sokoto
|N19. 6bn
|46
|Jonah Jang
|Plateau
|N6. 3bn
|47
|Aliyu Doma
|Nasarawa
|N8bn
|48
|Tanko Al’Makura
|Nasarawa
|N4bn
|49
|Boni Haruna
|Adamawa
|N93bn
|50
|Bindow Jibrila
|Adamawa
|N62bn
|51
|Adamu Muazu
|Bauchi
|13bn
|52
|Isa Yuguda
|Bauchi
|N212bn
|53
|Mohammed Abubakar
|Bauchi
|N8. 5bn
Source: Legit.ng