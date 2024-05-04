According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) allegation, no less than 58 former governors have embezzled, looted, misappropriated or laundered the total amount of N2.187 trillion in 25 years that democracy has returned to Nigeria.

According to Vanguard, the figure did not include properties seized worldwide and others currently under investigation, which are worth billions of naira.

List of former governors currently under the EFCC probe Photo Credit: Ayode Fayose, Yahaya Bello, Bello Matawalle

Source: Twitter

The looted money is equivalent to the 2024 budget of Lagos state (N2.25 trillion) and the entire budget of the South-East states ( N2.29 trillion). The N2.2 trillion is several billion higher than the N1.89 trillion and N1.60 trillion 2024 budgets of the entire states in the north-central and north-east.

Among the 58 former governors, some are being probed. Some have been probed, investigated, and prosecuted. They are drawn from the six regions of the country.

Below is the list of the former governors:

S/N Names of ex-Governors States The amount being probed for 1 Late Abubakar Audu Kogi N10.966 bn 2 TA Orji and sons Abia N551 bn 3 Yahaya Bello Kogi N80.2 bn 4 Chimaroke Nnamani Enugu N5. 3 bn 5 Sullivan Chime Enugu N450 million 6 Kayode Fayemi Ekiti N4bn 7 Ayo Fayose Ekiti N6.9 bn 8 Abdullahi Adamu Nasarawa N15bn 9 Danjuma Goje Gombe N5bn 10 Aliyu Wamakko Sokoto N15 bn 11 Sule Lamido Jigawa N1.35 bn 12 Joshua Dariye Plateau N1. 16 bn 13 Timipre Sylva Bayelsa N19.2 bn 14 Saminu Turaki Jigawa N36bn 15 Orji Uzor Kalu Abia N7. 6bn 16 Bello Matawalle Zamfara N70 bn 17 Lucky Igbinedion Edo N4. 5 bn 18 Rabiu Kwankwaso Kano N10bn 19 Peter Odili Rivers N100 bn 20 Jolly Nyame Taraba N1.64 bn 21 James Ngilari Adamawa N167 m 22 Abdulaziz Yari Zamfara N84 bn 23 Godswill Akpabio Akwa Ibom N100bn 24 Abdul Fatah Ahmed Kwara N9 bn 25 Ali Mode-Sheriff Borno N300bn 26 Willie Obiano Anambra N43 bn 27 Ibrahim Dankwambo Gombe N1. 3bn 28 Darius Ishaku Taraba N39bn 29 Ramalan Yero Kaduna N700m

30 Achike Udenwa Imo N350m 31 Rochas Okorocha Imo N10. 8bn 32 James Ibori Delta N40 bn 33 DSP Alamieyeseigha Bayelsa N2.655bn 34 Gabriel Suswam Benue N3. 111bn 35 Samuel Ortom Benue N107bn 36 Murtala Nyako Adamawa N29bn 37 Rashid Ladoja Oyo 4.7bn 38 Christopher Alao-Akala Oyo N11. 5 bn 39 Abdulkadir Kure Niger N600m 40 Babangida Aliyu Niger N4bn 41 Idris Wada Kogi N500m 42 Ibrahim Shekarau Kano N950m 43 Adamu Aliero Kebbi N10bn 44 Usman Dakingari and wife Kebbi N5. 8bn 45 Attahiru Bafarawa Sokoto N19. 6bn 46 Jonah Jang Plateau N6. 3bn 47 Aliyu Doma Nasarawa N8bn 48 Tanko Al’Makura Nasarawa N4bn 49 Boni Haruna Adamawa N93bn 50 Bindow Jibrila Adamawa N62bn 51 Adamu Muazu Bauchi 13bn 52 Isa Yuguda Bauchi N212bn 53 Mohammed Abubakar Bauchi N8. 5bn

Source: Legit.ng