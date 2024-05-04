Global site navigation

N2.187trn Fraud: Full List of 58 Former Governors Under EFCC Probe, Breakdown Emerges
Politics

N2.187trn Fraud: Full List of 58 Former Governors Under EFCC Probe, Breakdown Emerges

by  Bada Yusuf

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) allegation, no less than 58 former governors have embezzled, looted, misappropriated or laundered the total amount of N2.187 trillion in 25 years that democracy has returned to Nigeria.

According to Vanguard, the figure did not include properties seized worldwide and others currently under investigation, which are worth billions of naira.

An investigation has shown that the EFCC is currently probing at least 58 former governors for alleged money laundering worth N2.187 trillion.
List of former governors currently under the EFCC probe Photo Credit: Ayode Fayose, Yahaya Bello, Bello Matawalle
Source: Twitter

The looted money is equivalent to the 2024 budget of Lagos state (N2.25 trillion) and the entire budget of the South-East states ( N2.29 trillion). The N2.2 trillion is several billion higher than the N1.89 trillion and N1.60 trillion 2024 budgets of the entire states in the north-central and north-east.

Among the 58 former governors, some are being probed. Some have been probed, investigated, and prosecuted. They are drawn from the six regions of the country.

Below is the list of the former governors:

S/NNames of ex-GovernorsStatesThe amount being probed for
1 Late Abubakar AuduKogiN10.966 bn
2TA Orji and sons AbiaN551 bn
3Yahaya Bello KogiN80.2 bn
4Chimaroke NnamaniEnuguN5. 3 bn
5Sullivan ChimeEnuguN450 million
6Kayode FayemiEkitiN4bn
7Ayo FayoseEkitiN6.9 bn
8Abdullahi AdamuNasarawaN15bn
9Danjuma Goje GombeN5bn
10Aliyu WamakkoSokotoN15 bn
11Sule Lamido JigawaN1.35 bn
12Joshua DariyePlateauN1. 16 bn
13Timipre Sylva BayelsaN19.2 bn
14Saminu Turaki JigawaN36bn
15Orji Uzor KaluAbiaN7. 6bn
16Bello MatawalleZamfaraN70 bn
17Lucky IgbinedionEdoN4. 5 bn
18Rabiu KwankwasoKanoN10bn
19Peter OdiliRiversN100 bn
20Jolly NyameTarabaN1.64 bn
21James NgilariAdamawaN167 m
22Abdulaziz YariZamfaraN84 bn
23Godswill AkpabioAkwa IbomN100bn
24Abdul Fatah Ahmed KwaraN9 bn
25Ali Mode-SheriffBornoN300bn
26Willie ObianoAnambraN43 bn
27Ibrahim DankwamboGombeN1. 3bn
28Darius IshakuTarabaN39bn
29Ramalan YeroKadunaN700m

30Achike UdenwaImoN350m
31Rochas OkorochaImoN10. 8bn
32James Ibori DeltaN40 bn
33DSP AlamieyeseighaBayelsaN2.655bn
34Gabriel Suswam BenueN3. 111bn
35Samuel OrtomBenueN107bn
36Murtala NyakoAdamawaN29bn
37Rashid LadojaOyo4.7bn
38 Christopher Alao-AkalaOyoN11. 5 bn
39Abdulkadir KureNigerN600m
40Babangida AliyuNigerN4bn
41Idris WadaKogiN500m
42Ibrahim ShekarauKanoN950m
43Adamu Aliero KebbiN10bn
44Usman Dakingari and wife KebbiN5. 8bn
45Attahiru BafarawaSokotoN19. 6bn
46 Jonah JangPlateauN6. 3bn
47Aliyu DomaNasarawaN8bn
48Tanko Al’MakuraNasarawaN4bn
49Boni HarunaAdamawaN93bn
50 Bindow JibrilaAdamawaN62bn
51Adamu Muazu Bauchi13bn
52Isa YugudaBauchiN212bn
53Mohammed AbubakarBauchiN8. 5bn

Source: Legit.ng

