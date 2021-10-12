Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu has been flown to Abuja by the Department of State Services (DSS)

A relative of the actor disclosed that he had been denied access, claiming that the DSS had also prevented family from visiting him

Earlier the thespian was arrested for allegedly promoting Biafra and inciting members of the public

The relative, who wished to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the case, said Agu was first moved from Anambra to Enugu and then to Abuja.

The Punch reports that a relative of the Nollywood actor revealed that they had been denied access to him.

The relative, who wished to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the case, said Agu was first moved from Anambra to Enugu and then to Abuja.

Emerging reports indicate that the Department of State Services (DSS), has denied family access to veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu, who was arrested and taken to Abuja.

He said attempts to see him in Abuja were rebuffed by the DSS, a report by The Eagle Online also indicates.

The relative said:

“We spent two days trying to ascertain his whereabouts. We were later informed that he was moved to Enugu and then Abuja.

“We heard that the idea is to move him away from the South-East. We have made efforts to see him, but the DSS has not granted us access. Even the lawyers have not been allowed to reach him.”

Actor Chiwetalu Agu allegedly beaten by soldiers for wearing controversial flag outfit in Onitsha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that popular Nollywood veteran, Chiwetalu Agu, has caused quite a reaction on social media after news of his arrest made the rounds.

According to reports, the filmmaker was arrested and harassed in Onitsha by Nigerian soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit in the open.

A video shared by his colleague, Rita Edochie, showed the moment the actor was stopped in his bus and asked to come down as soldiers surrounded him.

I don’t know why Chiwetalu Agu put on Biafra regalia, the state is hot: Actors Guild president

In a related report, the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has faulted his colleague Chiwetalu Agu for wearing a Biafran uniform.

In his chat with Vanguard, Emeka said he doesn't know why the veteran Nollywood actor had to wear the Biafran regalia. According to the AGN president, the state is hot.

Noting that the thespian has been taken to one of the military bases in the country, Emeka stated that he is doing his best to ensure that Chiwetalu is released.

