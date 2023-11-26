"You fit fake your death make you still no blow" - These were wise words from ace rapper Falz. This statement was at the time read to be a dig at Skiibii, who was alleged to have faked his death to promote his music.

Since the days of Skiibii's fake death, some other artists have pushed the envelope of PR stunts in their bid to push their music.

After the Oladips debacle, Legit.ng has compiled a list of Nigerian celebs who went too far with their PR stunts. Photo credit: @skiibii/@oladipsoflife/@mavins

Source: Instagram

The latest that seemed to have stirred quite a lot of anger and public outbursts was that of Oladips. On Wednesday, the rapper's management took to his social media page to announce that he was dead.

However, days after his management's announcement, a close associate of the rapper went online to debunk the report, noting that it was just a publicity stunt to push Oladips' upcoming album.

Legit.ng, in this article, has compiled a list of Nigerian artists/entertainers who went to extreme lengths to promote the arts/music.

1. Skiibii faked his own death:

None of the names on this list got the kind of media attention Abbey Toyyib Elias, aka Skiibii Mayana, stirred in 2015 when it went viral that he had died.

Years after he came out to note that it wasn't a PR stunt, many begged to differ.

In 2015, the young singer trended online after it was reported that he was dead. The news broke the internet across Nigeria's social media space.

However, barely 24 hours after the report went viral, Skiibii's management at the time, Five Star Music, came out to debunk the news about the singer's death.

It was later confirmed that he passed out for some hours and not that he was dead.

2. Ladipoe faked being kidnapped:

Another PR stunt taken to the extreme that stirred reactions online was that of Mavins rapper Ladipoe.

In June 2023, it was reported in some quarters that the young rapper had been kidnapped and couldn't be located.

In some clips that trended at the time on social media, a group of loyal fans were sighted to have stormed the Mavins headquarters, demanding the rapper's whereabouts.

This kicked started a trend and hashtag on Twitter, "Where is Ladipoe."

However, the artist's management never confirmed the report's veracity; a few days later, Ladipoe's album, Guy Man, dropped.

3. Kogbagidi faked coming out of the closet:

Famous music promoter Olasunkanmi Taoreed, aka Kogbagidi, is another entertainer who created quite a stir online with his PR stunts.

He is the man created to have discovered controversial Streetpop artist Portable. In 2018, Kogbagidi, in a series of posts shared on Snapchat, came out of the closet, announcing that he was gay and had been in the closet for years.

In the viral clips, he was seen with popular crossdresser Bobrisky, with both of them getting quite cosy and too close for comfort.

However, months later, during an interview, Kogbagidi revealed that it was just a PR stunt to help promote Whine 4 Me, a song by one of his artists, Kadex.

4. KCee lied publicly and claimed it was PR:

Another artist who was caught in a lie publicly or, rather say, went a tad too far with his PR stunt was singer Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, better known as KCee.

KCee is the boss of Five Star Music, the record label that Skiibii used to be signed to during his PR debacle.

It is quite interesting to note that two artists from the same label made this list. In 2017, KCee was caught lying after he went online to post some dollar bills, claiming he made it all in one day.

Some days later, after KCee's post went viral, the original owner of the picture called the singer out for stealing his images and passing them off as his own.

However, KCee came out afterwards to claim it was just a PR stunt and had been planned all along. He noted that before posting the wads of cash on his social media page, he had contacted the original owner to seek permission.

5. Oladips declared dead by management:

Famous rapper Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, aka Oladips, is the latest Nigerian artist to feign his own death in a bid to promote his music career.

The young rapper was declared dead on Tuesday, November 14, by his management. It was reported that he had health issues, which led to his death.

Unlike Skiibii's case, whose lie lasted only 24 hours, Oladips' own lasted way longer. His false death dragged on for over five days before it was debunked and revealed as a PR stunt to push his upcoming album.

Source: Legit.ng