Oladips' management has dropped the rapper's last project before his death, dubbed ‘Superhero Omo Adugbo’

The album, which was released on Thursday, comprises 17 tracks album and features the late Dagrin’s brother TROD

The album release has, however, sparked mixed reactions as many claimed Oladips' death may have been a stunt to promote the new project

Rapper Oladipupo Oladimeji Oladips' management has caused a buzz on social media after they dropped his new album ‘Superhero Omo Adugbo’ on major streaming platforms on Thursday, November 16.

The new album contains 17 tracks featuring the late Dagrin’s brother TROD.

Oladips' album Superhero Omo Adugbo is out. Credit: @oladipsoflife

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recall reporting that Oladips, in an old video, revealed he delayed the album because he wanted the late Mohbad to get justice.

However, the release of the new album, which comes two days after his death, has sparked speculations on social media.

Check out the tracklist below:

Oladip's management's recent action has made many assume his death may be fake, as singer Skiibii made headlines by faking his death in 2015.

Mixed reactions trail Oladips' new album release

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from netizens on the singer's page

iamtrinityguy:

"I just wish all this Na prank."

attitude_rap:

"Is oladips really dead ? brr please reply your DM tell me it’s a prank."

razzy.richie:

"If you believe Oladips is not dead yet hit the button."

sammydray8702:

"Haa Omo people go begin show yeye love now."

bhadboi2theend:

"You’re no more. May GOD ALMIGHTY be with you."

ayam_pikoh_official:

"Bro Ola You For No Do This Cos You Know Your Disciples Loves You So Much And Am Actually One Of Them i know this is how you type please talk to me me seeing small letters here breaks my heart."

bee_jay_wrld:

"Bro died yesterday album out today swear I don’t believe this."

ohgee_luxury:

"Make unn see as the stream go reach 1billio mean while they didn’t support him when he was alive."

anti_abiba:

"The fact that he doesn’t have anyone featured on this tract aside trod says a lot."

Source: Legit.ng