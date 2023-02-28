Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo is one of the respected icons in the Nigerian movie industry

Kanayo made his acting debut in 1992 in the popular movie Living In Bondage and has since become a household name in Nollywood

Aside from being an actor, Kanayo became a lawyer at the age of 58 as he revealed it was one of his long-time desires

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo, whose real name is Anayo Modestus Onyekwere is marking his 61st birthday today, March 1, 2023.

The actor, who made his acting debut in 1992, has been in the movie industry for over two decades and remains relevant.

Kanayo says Jesus is his Juju. Credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

Kanayo is popular for his rituals in many movies he has featured, which made some netizens refer to him as 'Nnayi Sacrifice' on social media.

As he marks his birthday today, Legit.ng lists interesting things about Kanayo.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. Kanayo became a lawyer at 58

In 2020, the celebrated actor made headlines when he became a full-fledged barrister after passing his law school examinations.

Kanayo was called to the Nigerian Bar on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, after he had studied Law at the University of Abuja.

2. Kanayo cut a cake for the first time at 60

The actor in 2022 shared beautiful moments from his 60th birthday party with some top celebrities in the entertainment industry in attendance.

In a caption of a video he shared which showed the moment he cut his 60th birthday alongside his wife and his son, the actor revealed it was the first time he was cutting a cake in his life.

3. His move to Nollywood was accidental

During an interview with Vanguard in 2016, Kanayo revealed his journey to Nollywood was accidental.

He revealed some friends invited him to audition while he was job-hunting.

The actor said:

"When I got to the audition venue, I was told that I could act and that was it. That was how the story started."

4. Kanayo is a Christain

Despite his roles in movies that have earned him names like Nnayi Sacrifice, juju man, among others, the actor belives in Jesus Christ.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, the talented actor cleared the air as he said the only ‘juju’ he knows is Jesus.

Kanayo refuses to mark his 61st birthday

In another report via Legit.ng, Kanayo O. Kanayo, clocked 61 on March 1 revealed he was not happy owing to the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

The actor decided to cease every celebration that should have been held on his behalf.

The ionic actor told Nigerians that he could not celebrate because he wanted Nigerians to understand that they needed to hold Professor Mahmood Yakubu responsible for the turnout of events.

Source: Legit.ng