Caden Crain's biography: Meet Glendon Crain and Stormy Daniels' daughter

Caden Crain is an American celebrity kid. She is famous as the daughter of Glendon Crain and Stormy Daniel's daughter. Her parents are renowned adult film content creators. They divorced in 2018 and share joint custody of their daughter. Her parents' fame has put her in the spotlight, and many are curious about her.

Caden Crain's parents at the Mirage 20th Anniversary after party (L). Stormy at the Forgetting Sarah Marshall premiere in Hollywood (R). Photo: Jon Kopalof, Ethan Miller (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Caden Crain was born in Texas, United States of America. She has gained tremendous fame as Stormy Daniels and Glendon Crain's daughter. Her parents got married in 2015 and divorced after two years.

Profile summary

Full name Caden Crain Gender Female Date of birth 2011 Age 13 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Texas, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Stormy Daniels Father Glendon Crain

Caden Crain's bio

She was born in Texas, United States of America. How old is Caden Crain? She is 13 years old as of 2024. She was born in 2011. She is American, and her ethnicity is mixed. Her mother is half Cherokee Indian and Irish, and her father is White.

Top-5 facts about Caden Crain. Photo: @thestormydaniels on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Caden Crain's parents

Her parents are Glendon Crain and Stormy Daniels. However, they are divorced. The two ended their marriage in 2018. Caden Crain's dad is a famous adult film content creator, musician and actor.

He started acting in 2012. He is known for songs such as Nobody Knows, Without You Inside Out, and Disposable Sunshine. The American musician has played with music bands such as Loser, The Feds and John 5's. The actor allegedly serves as a dishwasher at Chilli's Grill and bar in Forney, Texas.

Her mother, Stormy Daniels, is an adult film actress and director. She was born in Baton Rouge, Los Angeles, United States of America, and is well known for films such as The 40-year-old Virgin, The Soul Man, and Let's Be Real. According to her IMDb profile, she has 169 credits as an actress, 107 as a writer, and 99 as a director.

She is a member of the NightMoves Hall of Fame and the XRCO Hall of Fame. She has been nominated for multiple AVN awards. For instance, in 2024, the actress was nominated for the AVN award for Best Leading Actress for her role as Samantha in the film Redemption.

Stormy Daniel and Glendon Crain's relationship

Stormy Daniels poses after signing copies of her new book "Full Disclosure" at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on October 4, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Caden Crain's parents got married on 25 November 2015. They dated for several years before they tied the knot. The two parted ways in July 2018. Glendon Crain filed for a divorce, claiming that Stormy had committed infidelity. Stormy Daniels's lawyer, Michael Avenatti, announced the news about their divorce on X (Twitter).

My client, Stormy Daniels, and her husband, Glen, have decided to end their marriage. A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed. Stormy's daughter remains her number one priority. She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family.

The divorce resulted in a bitter conflict between the two because Glendon wanted full custody of the child and a temporary restraining order against the actress. At the time of their divorce, Stormy had plans to carry their daughter to a nationwide tour of lap dancers, and the actor wanted to protect their child from it.

The two were awarded joint custody of their daughter. Caden lives with her father, and Stormy pays child support monthly because she is the family's breadwinner. She allegedly pays $1000 monthly, pays the mortgage of their house, and makes payments on their BMW and Cadillac SUV. Stormy Daniels is now married to Barette Blade.

FAQs

Who is Caden Crain? She is a celebrity kid well known as the daughter of a famous actress, Stormy Daniels. Where is Caden Crain from? She was born in Texas, United States of America. What is Caden Crain's age? She is 13 years old as of 2024. Who is Caden Crain's father? Her father is Glendon Crain, an adult film content creator and musician. What is Caden Crain's nationality? She is American. Are Caden Crain's parents together? The two ended their marriage in July 2018. Did Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump have an affair? Stormy is alleged to have had an affair with Donald Trump and was paid $130,000 in hush money during the 2016 presidential campaign to keep quiet about it.

Caden Crain has gained prominence as the daughter of famous parents. Her parents divorced in 2018, and they have joint custody of her. She was born before her parents got married in 2015. She lived with her father, Glendon.

