Mercy Johnson has continued to trend online after being accused of witchcraft by actress Angela Okorie

A video of a lady named Ifeoma, who is said to be a former best friend of the Nollywood star, recounting her experience has gone viral

Ifeoma, in the video, made other bold claims about Mercy, which stirred reactions from many

A recent allegation about Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson made by Angela Okorie has gone messier as Ifeoma, who is allegedly a former best friend to the mother of four, has told her story as she called Mercy out for witchcraft.

During an Instagram live session with Angela, who recently dragged Zubby Michael, Ifeoma accused Mercy of black magic, alleging that her late mother was the brain behind it.

Video of Mercy Johnson's alleged childhood friend speaking with Angela Okorie trends. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

According to Ifeoma, Mercy was initiated at a young age as her mum and grandmum were witches.

Recounting a childhood experience, Ifeoma claimed Mercy's mum made her exchange her clothes with the actress in a strange room.

Watch the video of Ifeoma speaking about Mercy Johnson below:

Netizens react as Ifeola calls out Mercy Johnson

Legit. ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:roseodiye's profile picture

roseodiye:

"When you see a bestie calling out another bestie- just know that bestie has always had a hidden jealousy in him/her… May God help us."

elvisjuniorpaul:

"U guys saying sue her sue her u think court knows what winch is? “My lord they say I be winch say I dey fly for night” how judge wan take handle spiritual case."

s.c.i.b.s:

"More than 20years ago and your wig is still the same. Smh."

iam_soggys:

"See as them Dey transfer witchcraft like say na OPay to OPay."

eseimo:

"This one is pained. Make we dey careful who we call friends!!! Your best friend today could be your worst enemy tomorrow."

Zubby Michael reacts after Angela Okorie’s allegation

Zubby Michael reacted to Angela Okorie's allegation against him following Junior Pope's death.

Recall that Angela dared Zubby to make a post mourning Junior Pope, who was involved in a tragic boat mishap in the Anam River, Anambra state.

Angela further disclosed that Zubby was always fighting everyone in the industry, and the deceased was his boss.

