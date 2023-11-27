Nollywood actor Sylvester Madu is lucky to be alive after men who had guns visited a bar he was in

The actor was invited to Cameroon to shoot a movie titled 'Abakwa' and he decided to visit a bar

Gunmen went to the place and killed three people, while many were injured but he hid and escaped

Nollywood actor Sylvester Madu had every reason to thank his creator for keeping him alive while he traveled out of Nigeria to shoot a movie

The movie maker who was sighted a few months ago selling Okrika escaped death by the whisker.

Actor Sylvester Madu escapes death after gunmen invaded Cameroon bar. Photo Credit @sylvestermadu

Source: Instagram

He was invited to Cameroon by some local filmmakers to shoot a movie titled 'Abakwa' and he decided to relax at a bar when suspected cultist invaded the place.

Sylvester Madu hides in the VIP section

While the gunmen complained that the producer of the film did not settle them before they invited the Nigerian actor to their country, they shot at people in the bar and killed at least three of them.

Madu had to hide in the VIP section to escape the gunshot. Military men later came to the bar to rescue the actor and took him away from the scene. This development is coming a few months after the actor slammed a troll for making fun of him because he was sighted in Enugu market.

Source: Legit.ng