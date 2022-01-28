Andrew Flair’s biography: age, net worth, wife, where does he live?

Andrew Flair is an adventurous American social media personality and entrepreneur. He is well-known for posting several videos about fishing, farming, and hunting on his social media pages. Flair enjoys a massive following on social media.

The social media personality poses for a photo while showing a fish. Photo: @fishing_with_flair

Source: Instagram

Andrew Flair started a YouTube channel when he was only 15 years old and knew little about bass fishing. However, he has mastered the art and is even teaching others how to do it. Learn more about his life and career in his bio.

Profile summary

Full name : Andrew Flair

: Andrew Flair Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 29 January 1997

: 29 January 1997 Age : 25 years old (as of 2022)

: 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth : Omaha. Nebraska, USA

: Omaha. Nebraska, USA Current residence : Omaha, Nebraska, USA

: Omaha, Nebraska, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 6’1”

: 6’1” Height in centimetres : 185

: 185 Weight in pounds : 169

: 169 Weight in kilograms : 77

: 77 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Relationship status : Married

: Married Partner : Macy Hollingsed

: Macy Hollingsed Children : 1

: 1 School : Millard North High School

: Millard North High School College : University of Nebraska

: University of Nebraska Profession : Entrepreneur and social media personality

: Entrepreneur and social media personality Net worth : $3 million

: $3 million Instagram: @fishing_with_flair

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Andrew Flair’s bio

The social media personality was born on 29 January 1997 in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. Who is Andrew Flair’s brother? So far, no details are known about his siblings and parents.

Andrew was raised in Omaha, where he attended Millard North High School. He later joined the University of Nebraska and studied business administration and management. Besides his studies, he played sports such as football and basketball.

The YouTuber in his hunting gear and dog. Photo: @fishing_with_flair

Source: Instagram

How old is Andrew Flair?

Andrew Flair’s age is 25 years old as of January 2022. He celebrates his birthday on 29 January every year, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Andrew Flair’s nationality?

The renowned YouTuber is an American of white ethnicity.

What does Andrew Flair do for a living?

The Omaha-born celebrity is a businessman and social media personality. He owns a YouTube channel called Flair with more than 2 million subscribers. The channel was created in April 2012, and he posts lots of videos about fishing, hunting, and farming.

Is Andrew Flair a member of the Googan Squad?

He partnered with other YouTubers, namely Robert Terkla, Jonathan Barzacchini, Michael Hsiao, and Alex Peric, to form the Googan Squad. The group owns an online store that sells a wide range of apparel and fishing gear. It also has a YouTube channel with more than 800K subscribers.

Flair also owns a website that helps people learn about bass fishing and its joys.

Is Andrew Flair married?

Yes, he is married to Macy Hollingsed. Flair and Macy dated for quite some time before tying the knot on 12 September 2020. The couple welcomed their first-born child on 4 October 2021. Andrew Flair’s daughter is called Brooklyn Ruth.

Andrew Flair’s wife, Macy Hollingsed, is an amateur baker. She is on social media but not as popular as her husband.

The YouTuber with his wife during their wedding. Photo: @fishing_with_flair

Source: Instagram

What is Andrew Flair’s height and weight?

He stands at 6 feet and 1 inch (185 cm) tall and weighs approximately 169 pounds (77 kg). Furthermore, he has brown hair and dark brown eyes.

How much is Andrew Flair’s net worth?

According to Idol Networth, the celebrity YouTuber’s net worth is $3 million. His sources of income include proceeds from YouTube, brand endorsement deals on social media, and the sale of merchandise on his website.

Social media presence

Flair has a massive following across social media platforms. He has 732K followers on Instagram, 75K followers on Facebook, and over 60K followers on Twitter. The social media personality likes engaging his audience by regularly posting pictures and videos about fishing, farming, hunting adventures, as well as his family moments.

Where does Andrew Flair live?

He resides in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. The social media personality was born and raised in the city.

Andrew Flair entertains his audience and offers them tips and skills on hunting and fishing. Moreover, he is a successful entrepreneur.

READ ALSO: ZackTTG’s biography: age, height, real name, girlfriend, brother

Legit.ng recently published an article about ZackTTG’s biography. He is a Twitch streamer, YouTuber, electrical engineer, and basketball enthusiast.

He became famous on Twitch for live game streaming and gradually gained followers. Zack also shares a lot of entertaining content on his YouTube channel. Find out more about his life in his bio.

Source: Legit.ng