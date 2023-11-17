The Nigerian graduate who went viral for burning all his certificates, from primary school to university, has opened up on the incident

In a new video, the young man shared his frustrations in the labour market while coming for those who criticised him for burning his certificates

He went on to speak about the many ills associated with looking for a job in Nigeria and took a swipe at the government of the day

Ilenre Olutimain Alvin, a Nigerian youth, who was videoed burning all his certificates has broken silence on what inspired his action.

Alvin, in a new video seen on Facebook, blasted those who hurled insults at him for destroying his certificates and took a swipe at the government.

"I'm not a lazy youth. I don hustle," a displeased Alvin said as he narrated how he was once told to provide two million to be considered for a job.

He spoke on the migration of youths overseas in search of greener pastures, saying that wouldn't have been the case if the country was in good condition.

Alvin also touched on the many ills of the Nigerian labour market, including employers requesting years of experience from fresh graduates and those who try to sleep with female job applicants.

He urged Nigerians to take action instead of doing nothing. Nigeria's unemployment rate dropped to 4.1% in the first quarter of 2023 from 5.3% in the fourth of 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

Ilenre Olutimain Alvin's explanation stirs reactions

Honest Stutterer said:

"I was asked to pay 3 million naira before my name can be shortlisted in the final list for Immigration. God so kind I got my Canadian visa 2months later and I escaped the prison call Nigeria.

"I don't pray Nigeria happens to my enemy!"

Vitus Johnbosco said:

"The most painful part of it is when you see yourself through school single handedly …. Omo the pain de pass bone fracture."

Nuhu Zakka said:

"Na true the guy the talk,he shouldn't be blame, government has caused a lot of problems that have truncated our destinies."

Bolaji Kehinde said:

"Bro pls take things easy, if you don't have people in the Elm of affairs you are on your own.

"After 8 years without job, I need to go learn work, at least I can feed myself.

"Learn something sir like I did. We find ourselves in a messy situation sir."

Dominic Nkoro D'lectura said:

"My certificates dey under bed, I can relate with you Baba, na God go help person for this country.

"Since 2016 wey I finish NYSC, I never use my certificates get jobs, so I kuku create one for myself. Everybody get dey alright, na who give up, f*CK up."

Graduate burns all his certificates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate had burnt all his certificates.

The young man gathered and tore all the certificates into pieces before setting them ablaze. Pictures of the ruined certificates have emerged on social media.

Unemployment is one of the issues facing the country, and many Nigerian youths are already thinking out of the box instead of waiting for white-collar jobs.

