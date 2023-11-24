A Nigerian man's quest for greener pastures in Canada has cost him his life after he died from cold

An emerging video showed the poor shelter he turned to his home after being unable to get a better roof over his head

The video made many emotional as calls were made for the government to look into the deplorable conditions of Africans living in shelters in Canada

Unlike Chuks who sold almost all his properties to relocate and is doing well in Canada, another Nigerian got unlucky.

The unidentified Nigerian migrant succumbed to cold following his relocation to the North American country.

A narrator, a black man, in a video shared by @calabargist on TikTok, showcased the shelter where many Africans live.

According to him, the Nigerian, who passed away on a Wednesday, also lived there after being unable to get a better abode.

He videoed the area and called on the government to intervene. According to him, no one deserved to live in such a place irrespective of how they got to Canada.

This has not stopped the Canadian government from releasing a three-year immigration plan for skilled workers and caregivers.

The story stirred mixed reactions

sodiqdolapo3 said:

"They should look for any celestial church around, celestial church accommodate people very well."

user4181862819483 said:

''When they are going to these countries, they will sell everything sell able and they can not comeback nomatter the challenges."

Gerald Agblo said:

"For him to afford going to Canada, he isn't poor in Nigeria. Just imagine what JAPAing has led him. Homelessness and now death. Very very sad..."

Danny Miller said:

"Canada is not a bed of roses trust me I know."

Chinedu Chukwu said:

"Just imagine what Nigerians are subjecting themselves into because of bad leadership back home in Nigeria."

@kissaboi said:

"Most of dem spent over #4million to get in Canada n face suffer, n that money is enough to start u up in Nigeria without lacking."

Man who sold supermarket to fund move to Canada regrets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had regretted selling his supermarket at N40 million for his family's Canada relocation.

When he got to Canada, the man became homesick. He and his family agreed for him to come home while they remained abroad.

Things became hard for him as the woman he had spent much on started complaining when their living costs ate deep into her income, and the man could not get a good job abroad.

The man sought advice on what to do as he could no longer tolerate disrespect from his wife and children.

