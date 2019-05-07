Danny Koker's bio: age, net worth, wife, kids, death rumors

Danny Koker is an American media personality, musician, and business magnate. He customizes classic automobiles and motorcycles on his Counting Cars show on the History channel show. Its production takes place in Danny's Las Vegas-based Count's Kustoms shop.

Danny Koker can also be described as a jack of all trades, for he owns a chain of lucrative businesses in Las Vegas. He was raised in a religious family and is an ordained minister. Moreover, Danny is a self-taught mechanic and began performing music at Carnegie Hall at age 11. More details about his exciting life are highlighted below.

How old is Danny Koker?

Danny Koker's age is 58 years as of 2022, for he was born on 5th January 1964. The celebrity was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and spent part of his childhood in Detroit, Michigan, USA.

The Koker family

His parents are Daniel Nicholas Koker I (father) and Mary Koker (mother). He also has many nieces and nephews from his two brothers (Peter and Milford) and three sisters (Bess Basar, Dotty Marks, and Mary Hayes). The celebrity takes after his father's passion for music.

Nicholas was born on 17th December 1933 to Mary and Stanko Koker of Yugoslavia. Besides being the Cathedral Quartet's baritone vocalist/pianist, Daniel's dad was a music composer for bands like The Koker Family Singers, Weatherford Quartet, Foggy River Boys, and The Rex Humbard Family. He also gifted Daniel a car at age eight while working with Ford motors.

Career history

Daniel began appearing on his dad's Channel 33's Saturday Fright at the Movies show in 1990 as the Count Cool Rider but was not famous till his first appearance on the Rick Harrison family's Pawn Stars show in 2010.

Danny was visiting the History Channel's show as a friend after selling a 1968 Mustang Fastback to Harrison. He then featured on more series, including The Eagle, before starting the Counts 77 show and later the Count's Kustom as a hobby.

However, it has developed into one of the leading auto customization shops countrywide. They deal with paint jobs, upholstery, frame build-ups, and more services.

Who is Danny Koker's wife?

Danny and Korie Fera got married at an intimate ceremony in 2015 after dating for a long time. They have been together for over 17 years and married for about seven years. However, the public knows nothing about Danny Koker's kids due to the couple's secretive nature.

Meanwhile, Fera and her husband co-own the Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill in Las Vegas. As the business' entertainment director, Danny's wife oversees its daily operations, from managing employees to booking musicians performing at the establishment.

Korie Fera (now 57 years) was born on 8th August 1965 in Las Vegas, USA. She has a degree in Broadcasting and interned in several television stations in her hometown after graduation. Korie later worked as a cinematographer and production coordinator before venturing into business.

Are Danny Koker and Rick Harrison still friends?

The celebrity is still one of Rick Harrison's best friends to date. He showed up on Pawn Stars more often as the owner of Count's Kustom and did cameos for the American Restoration show from 2011 and 2014 to build his fanbase.

Meanwhile, Danny and his crew had also begun restoring vintage bikes and autos on History Channel's Counting Cars in 2012. The show has a diverse audience across 160 countries worldwide, including India.

However, the star does not feature electric powertrain automobiles and those run on alternative drivetrains in his collection or reality show because he does not fancy them. Meanwhile, some of his long-time sponsors are renowned brands like Dakota Digital, Matrix, the Flaming River, and Classic Instruments.

Moreover, famous shows like American restoration, All You Need to Know: SEMA, Cris Angel: Mindfreak, and The Weekend in Vegas often invite him to showcase his work.

Danny's company sued the company that recommended Joseph Frontiera (a former employee) to him. The man was accused of stealing $75,000 in 2016.

How much is Danny Koker worth?

Danny Koker's salary from Counting Cars is about $1.6 million per year. He produced an average of 16 episodes from 2016 to 2018 and presumably earned $100k per episode.

Based on the information above, Danny Koker's net worth is about $13 million. Additionally, the reality show host has built an empire of diverse businesses, including:

The Count's Kustoms restoration shop in Las Vegas

An auto repair shop

The Counting Cars tv series

tv series The Rio All-Suite Hotel

The Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill

A rock band

A music recording studio

A tattoo parlour

Danny Koker's house

The property (an estate of five buildings that look like an anthill) is off-limits to cameras because it is essential to his business portfolio.

It has a showroom and merchandise store, the Count's Kustoms' restoration shop, a filming studio, and other investments. Moreover, his TV series' production crew films the show from this premise.

Danny Koker's cars

Danny still drives a white 1966 Mustang GT with blue stripes, which his dad bought when he was nine years old. The vehicle sparked his obsession with luxury cars in the early 1970s. As a result, the automobile enthusiast owns 58 vehicles and more than 70 motorcycles.

Some years back, he almost owned his dream car, the 1972 Lamborghini Miura SV. Despite the auto's ever-rising value, the celebrity will not rush to get it because of its unavailability. Some of the automobiles found in Daniel's collection include:

A 1973 Buick Riviera

A 1965 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham

A 1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

A 1972 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

A 1970 Coronet

A 1962 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia

What happened to Danny the Count?

His father died on 17th February 2008. As a result, the public assumed that the celebrity had passed on. The duo's striking resemblance and having similar names created confusion. Also, people thought his wife Korie died in a road accident because she took time to clear the air.

Was Danny Koker in the military?

Daniel has never set foot in the military, but his father was a green beret. Nicholas was part of the 10th special forces group in Tolz, Germany. He bought the Las Vegas-based Channel 33 TV station when Daniel was still young. In addition, Danny's dad was an automotive enthusiast, a baseball player, and a hockey player.

How tall is Danny Koker?

Danny Koker's height is 6 feet 2 inches. He has a masculine body that measures 44-32-38 inches and weighs about 180 lbs (82 Kg).

Why does Danny the Count Koker wear a headband?

Fans believe he wears bandanas to hide his receding hairline. Meanwhile, the star is yet to respond to these assumptions. Nevertheless, it might be his trademark or signature appearance.

Danny Koker does not make success appear as something one can effortlessly achieve. Despite hailing from an affluent family, the star did not sit back and fold his arms. Instead, people see him work hard throughout the years.

