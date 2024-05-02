An American radio show host, Olivia, recently made a stirring revelation during the Breakfast Show with CThaGod about Davido and Wizkid

While on the Breakfast Show, Olivia shared how Davido and Wizkid got into a fight during a show in Dubai that saw the former slap the latter

Olivia made this comment while they were talking about the recent social media war between both artists that has stirred massive chaos online

A video of an American radio show host, Jess, making jaw-dropping claims about Nigerian singers Davido and Wizkid while she was on the Breakfast Show with CThaGod has gone viral.

On the Breakfast Show, Jess claimed that the current war between the two superstars was stirred by something that happened between the singers in 2017.

An American radio show host, Jess, reveals what started the social media war between Wizkid and Davido. Photo credit: @davido/@wizkidayo/@Cthagod

Source: Instagram

Jess noted that both artists fought backstage at a show in Dubai, where Davido slapped Wizkid across his face.

This viral statement by Jess stirred one of Wizzy's recent tweets, where he noted that such a thing never happened.

Wizkid reacts to the claim

Wizkid reacted to the viral statement by the radio show host with a tweet. He noted in his tweet that even in Davido's wildest dreams, he wouldn't dare.

He took it a notch further, daring his colleague to try it and find out the consequences that would follow.

Watch the viral video below:

Reactions trail claims that Davido slapped Wizkid

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral video, gathered by Legit.ng:

@josepheenjossy:

"Davido would not slap wizkid and still be alive to be singin stand strong Abi stand tall."

@lajesco_d:

"So una fav don chop sl@p from my 001 before."

@olizyjeje:

"2017 go far anything fit sup ,how much Wizkid get then."

@official_balo_1:

"David slap wizkid ke? Wetin this one drink come here."

@multiple_ranking_:

"2017 davido na still up coming for where baba day na."

@dinzzy1b:

"Davido fit buy wizkid as pet give Chioma as gift."

@gbspicy10:

"This one no go rest. E never do mcheew."

@bigkez8:

"Even davido know say them no born am well."

@lululajkay:

"FC we move with full chest."

@owo_dada:

"Davido and lie na 5&6."

@emanella_francis:

"Will happen soon tho.. with d way wizkid bin running his mouth."

