A student of Ahmadu Bellow University (ABU) Zaria went back and registered for the 2024 JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The lady, Salawu Juwairat Ohunene, said she first wrote the JAMB exam in 2022 and scored 258.

The girl scored 293 after writing JAMB for the third time.

Salawu also took another Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam in 2023 and scored 247 marks, which she used to gain admission into ABU.

In ABU, she was given botany as a course, but that was not what she wanted, so she was bent on getting her dream course of study.

Salawu said she wanted to study pharmacy, so she registered for the 2024 JAMB UTME and scored 293.

Salawu wrote on Facebook:

"I registered for JAMB again while in school; it wasn't easy because I had to read for my first-semester exam and JAMB, and I mustn't fail anyone between the two."

Salawu's 2024 JAMB result shows that she scored 65 in English, 79 in physics, 63 in biology and 86 in chemistry.

Salawu said:

"So do not give up because it's my third time writing JAMB, and I still passed it. So even if you failed this year, you can still write another JAMB, and you will make it."

Facebook reactions as student goes to write JAMB

Ayomide Olamilekan asked:

"What course do you want?"

Another student scores 271 in JAMB

Meanwhile, a student has proudly shared his JAMB UTME results on social media, indicating that he did well.

The results showed that the student scored 75 in mathematics, 71 in Biology and 63 in the use of English.

The student, Akintayo Emmanuel Enioto, also got 62 in chemistry, making a total of 271.

