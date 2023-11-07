Shaibu Husseini has stated that Nollywood martial arts actor Natty Bruce has passed onto glory

He shared the sad news on Facebook and noted that he was reliably informed about the pitiful news

According to him, Bruce was passionate about integrating martial arts into Nollywood movies while he was alive

Foremost lecturer and journalist Shaibu Husseini has announced that the sun has set for one of Nollywood's great directors, producer and stunt coordinators, Natty Bruce Idigbogu who died at 57.

He took to Facebook to share the sad news and added that he got the information from a reliable source. His death is coming a few months after the demised of Saint Obi, another great actor.

Husseini says Bruce used his career to integrate martial arts into movies

The lecturer, who has often spoken on why Nigerian films don't win awards, further made it known that when Bruce was alive, he used his career to unite martial arts with different movies.

One of Natty Bruce's unfulfilled dreams was producing a full-length combat movie that Nigerians and International communities would enjoy. Husseini had to say his last goodbye to the late actor in his short message.

Fans react to the death of Natty Bruce

Netizens have expressed shock and dismay at the sudden death of Natty Bruce. Here are some of their comments below.

