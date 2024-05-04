A 300-level female student at the Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, has lost her life

Aishat Yahaya reportedly breathed her last in her off-campus apartment but the cause of her sudden remains a mystery

However, the management of the institution, in a statement made available to newsmen, claimed no student died in the university’s students’ hall of residence

Aishat Yahaya Olabisi, a female student, at the Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUSTECH), Wudil, Kano state, on Thursday, May 2, was reportedly found dead in her off-campus apartment.

Dangote University reacted as a female student was found lifeless in her off-campus apartment. Photo credit: Aliko Dangote University of Science & Technology"ADUSTECH"

Olabisi, a 300-level female student of Food and Science Technology, reportedly died after she returned to her room from the school.

According to The Punch, the deceased student was said to have written her first examination in the ongoing first-semester examination at the university on the fateful day.

One of the male students who pleaded anonymity on Saturday, May 4, blamed her sudden passing away on examination pressure.

“The deceased was hale and hearty before she went out to write her first examination in the ongoing first-semester examination,” the student said.

Dangote University reacts as female student dies

Reacting, the Management of the university clarified the misinformation in the media that the female student died in the university students’ hostel.

In a statement on Friday May 3, the Dean, students affairs of the university, Professor Abdulkadir Dambazau, refuted the media claims.

As reported by Daily Trust, in a condolence letter, the university management expressed great sadness over Aishat Yahaya’s untimely passing.

The university added that what made her death difficult to comprehend is that she did not suffered from any kind of illness.

The statement said:

”Aisha was not only a bright student but also a kind-hearted individual. She will be remembered for her enthusiasm, compassion and dedication to her studies.”

Aliko Dangote University debunks social media report

