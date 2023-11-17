Spyro recently shared one of the many death threats he receives from netizens on social media

In a screenshot the singer shared, a netizen retweeted a picture of Oladips, who was reported dead and added a caption about Spyro being the next on the list

The singer, in a lengthy reply, stated boldly that as long as his maker lives, no one could kill him

Popular singer Spyro, whose real name is Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, has taken to his social media time to react to a death threat he recently received.

The Who's Your Guy crooner shared a post from a netizen on X, formerly Twitter, who stated that he was the next to die after viral reports claiming Oladips was dead went viral.

Spyro shares death threat a netizen penned to him. Credit: @spyro_official

Source: Instagram

Spyro, in a reaction, revealed he receives many of such messages, adding that he doesn't understand why they wanted him dead.

He, however, stated that no one could kill him before his time as long as God lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

An extract from his post read:

"I cannot be sidelined and no one can kill me before my time and I make bold on this why? Because he live and as long as He lives dem never born anybody papa."

Sharing the post on his Instagram page, Spyro, in a caption, wrote:

"I get much ill messages like this but I ain’t even bothered o because - He that dweleth in the screte place of the most high shall abide under the shadow of the almigthy."

See his post below:

Fans react as Spyro shares screenshot of death threat

Legit,ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

cletus_annie_oge:

"Nothing fit do you my guy God Dey your back."

drbtgar:

"One with God is majority."

ekene:

"One with God is with majority you are covered with the blood of Jesus."

Spyro flaunts house and cars on 33rd birthday

Legit.ng previously reported Spyro celebrated his 33rd birthday by showing off the many blessings God had bestowed upon his life so far.

The music star shared a series of photos showing some of his big wins in the past year as he reminisced about how he started 2023 with less than N10,000 in his bank account.

Spyro also made headlines after he gifted a fan money.

Source: Legit.ng