Veteran actor Tony Umez has taken to social media to quench rumours that he passed away, according to some bloggers online

The actor noted that the malicious and despicable act to gain traffic has caused him, his family and his loved ones distress

Tony Umez also added that he would be taking legal action against the bloggers who decided to use his fake death to chase clout

Popular veteran actor Tony Umez is alive and well; he made this known in a video to address viral rumours of his death.

The actor in the video refused to name the blogs and expressed shock that they would go to that length just to drive traffic to their blogs.

Tony Umez says he's alive and well amid death rumours Photo credit: @toneroangel

Source: Instagram

The false news has caused the actor's family, loved ones, and fans at home and abroad trauma and he promised to make the merchants of fake news pay for infringing on his rights.

Excerpt from the actor's caption read:

"I understand the power of social media and the impact it can have on spreading information. However, it is disheartening to see how it can be misused by a few to spread false news for personal gain. I urge you all to be vigilant and only trust information that comes directly from me or my official channels. Love you all loads "

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Tony Umez's video

Fans of the veteran actor also expressed shock over the malicious news and wished him long life in good health.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

preciousonuwaje:

"Who is disturbing our dorling?"

kobokomaster_comedian:

"This man no sabi vex and whoever can provoke him deserves to suffer for 600 years."

alexi7rolland:

"He that watches over His own keep you and your family. A big Amen to your prayer"

beau.beau_:

"Very well said... back to sender to those malicious people."

aguma_tha_great:

"Nnayi sacrifice the 2nd❤️"

mrjollywood:

"This is indeed evil......if you're here watching this video and you're responsible for this evil act I swear you're not deferent from devil himself."

anyanwu_12:

"Yes oo back to sender."

sollysolomon1980:

"Don’t mind them and their malicious tendencies!! God is with you, sir and no power or unscrupulous efforts of man or their utterances will ever have power over your life. You are safeguarded under the awesome protection of the most high God.Amen!"

ju.stice120:

"The hand of be with you and protect you in Jesus name, Amen "

